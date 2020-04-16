Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Merlin: The Old Magic - Part 1

by

A TIMELESS EPIC, A NEW CLASSIC FOR ALL AGES — MERLIN

“Once upon a time…no, no, that’s not the way to start. You’ll think this is a fairy tale. And it isn’t”.

In the terrible years of tyrants and invaders, England’s surviving pagans cry out for help to their deity — and Mab, Queen of the Faery realms, creates for them a champion.

Merlin. Half human, half Magic; raised in the love of his foster mother, Ambrosia, trained in sorcery by the gnome Frick, destined by Mab to lead England back to the Old Ways. But Mab, once beloved, has grown selfish and cruel, so Merlin turns against her.

And their war of magic will change the world.
Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy

On Sale: May 30th 2009

Price: $1.99 / $2.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 288

ISBN-13: 9780446559164

