Discover the amazing stories of sacrifice and courage from twenty-two soldiers who received the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award.





In the Company of Heroes features in-depth narrative profiles of the twenty-two post-9/11 Medal of Honor recipients who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. This book focuses on the stories of these extraordinary individuals, expressed in their own voices through one-on-one interviews, and in the case of posthumous awards through interviews with their brothers in arms and families. The public affairs offices of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the individual armed services, as well as the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, have expressed their support for this project.





Stories include Marine Corps Corporal William “Kyle” Carpenter who purposely lunged towards a Taliban hand grenade in order to shield his buddy from the blast; Navy SEAL Team leader Britt Slabinski, who, after being ambushed and retreating in the Hindu Kush, returned against monumental odds in order to try and save one of his team who was inadvertently lost in the fight; and Ranger Staff Sergeant Leroy Petry, who lunged for a live grenade, threw it back at the enemy, and saved his two Ranger brothers.



