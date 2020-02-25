Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Glittering Shadows

Glittering Shadows

by

The revolution is here.

Bodies line the streets of Urobrun; a great pyre burns in Republic Square. The rebels grow anxious behind closed doors while Marlis watches the politicians search for answers-and excuses-inside the Chancellery.

Thea, Freddy, Nan, and Sigi are caught in the crossfire, taking refuge with a vibrant, young revolutionary and a mysterious healer from Irminau. As the battle lines are drawn, a greater threat casts a dark shadow over the land. Magic might be lost-forever.

This action-packed sequel to Dark Metropolis weaves political intrigue, deadly magic, and heartbreaking romance into an unforgettable narrative. Dolamore’s lyrical writing and masterfully crafted plot deliver a powerful conclusion.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: June 16th 2015

Price: $8.99 / $10.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781423195382

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for Dark Metropolis
"Dolamore (Magic Under Stone) brings the elements of her complex storyline together with flair."
Publishers Weekly
Read More Read Less