Glittering Shadows
Bodies line the streets of Urobrun; a great pyre burns in Republic Square. The rebels grow anxious behind closed doors while Marlis watches the politicians search for answers-and excuses-inside the Chancellery.
Thea, Freddy, Nan, and Sigi are caught in the crossfire, taking refuge with a vibrant, young revolutionary and a mysterious healer from Irminau. As the battle lines are drawn, a greater threat casts a dark shadow over the land. Magic might be lost-forever.
This action-packed sequel to Dark Metropolis weaves political intrigue, deadly magic, and heartbreaking romance into an unforgettable narrative. Dolamore’s lyrical writing and masterfully crafted plot deliver a powerful conclusion.
Praise
Praise for Dark Metropolis
"Dolamore (Magic Under Stone) brings the elements of her complex storyline together with flair."—Publishers Weekly