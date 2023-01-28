Free shipping on orders $35+

Hand Hewn
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Hand Hewn

The Traditions, Tools, and Enduring Beauty of Timber Framing

by Jack A. Sobon

Regular Price $3.99

Regular Price $4.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $3.99

Regular Price $4.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 15, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Oct 15, 2019

Page Count

272 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635860016

Genre

Nonfiction / Architecture / Methods & Materials

Description

Hand Hewn is a gorgeous celebration of the traditions and artistry of timber-frame building, a 7,000-year-old craft that holds an enduring attraction for its simple elegance, resilience, and the warmth of the wood. Internationally renowned timber-frame architect and craftsman Jack A. Sobon offers a fascinating look at how the natural, organic forms of trees become the framework for a home, with profiles of the classic tools he uses to hand hew and shape each timber and explanations of the clever engineering of the wooden joinery connecting the timbers, without a single nail. Inspiring photos of Sobon’s original interior home designs, as well as historical examples of long-lived structures in Europe and North America, make this a compelling tribute to the lasting value of artisanal craftsmanship and a thoughtful, deliberate approach to designing buildings.

This publication conforms to the EPUB Accessibility specification at WCAG 2.0 Level AA.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

“Drawing on 7,000 years of tradition, Sobon, an architect who specializes in timber-frame buildings, showcases timber-framed porches, rooms, barns, and houses - all built without hammering a single nail.” — Publishers Weekly 

“Sobon has spent his career turning trees into magnificent structural frameworks for buildings that satisfy our yearning for real strength, warmth, and honesty.” — Max Jacobson, architect and coauthor of A Pattern Language and Patterns of Home

Hand Hewn is an invitation — through gorgeous photographs, clear drawings, and enticing text — to follow the passion and experience of a visionary master craftsman, historian, and poet whose work and philosophy are sure to inspire you.” — Philippe Petit, high wire artist and author of Man on Wire

“An essential book for every builder — of anything — revealing the world of timber framing from a true master craftsman.” — Will Beemer, author of Learn to Timber Frame and director of the Heartwood School for the
Homebuilding Crafts
Read More Read Less