Hand Hewn
The Traditions, Tools, and Enduring Beauty of Timber Framing
Description
Hand Hewn is a gorgeous celebration of the traditions and artistry of timber-frame building, a 7,000-year-old craft that holds an enduring attraction for its simple elegance, resilience, and the warmth of the wood. Internationally renowned timber-frame architect and craftsman Jack A. Sobon offers a fascinating look at how the natural, organic forms of trees become the framework for a home, with profiles of the classic tools he uses to hand hew and shape each timber and explanations of the clever engineering of the wooden joinery connecting the timbers, without a single nail. Inspiring photos of Sobon’s original interior home designs, as well as historical examples of long-lived structures in Europe and North America, make this a compelling tribute to the lasting value of artisanal craftsmanship and a thoughtful, deliberate approach to designing buildings.
What's Inside
Praise
“Drawing on 7,000 years of tradition, Sobon, an architect who specializes in timber-frame buildings, showcases timber-framed porches, rooms, barns, and houses - all built without hammering a single nail.” — Publishers Weekly
“Sobon has spent his career turning trees into magnificent structural frameworks for buildings that satisfy our yearning for real strength, warmth, and honesty.” — Max Jacobson, architect and coauthor of A Pattern Language and Patterns of Home
“Hand Hewn is an invitation — through gorgeous photographs, clear drawings, and enticing text — to follow the passion and experience of a visionary master craftsman, historian, and poet whose work and philosophy are sure to inspire you.” — Philippe Petit, high wire artist and author of Man on Wire
“An essential book for every builder — of anything — revealing the world of timber framing from a true master craftsman.” — Will Beemer, author of Learn to Timber Frame and director of the Heartwood School for the
Homebuilding Crafts
