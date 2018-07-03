Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Whose Knees Are These?
A vibrant, playful verse that celebrates a beautiful brown baby’s sweet little knees, for fans of Ten Little Fingers and Ten Little Toes.Read More
I’ve searched the world and seven seas.
Never have I seen such charming knees.
Snuggle with a child on your lap with this companion title to the popular board book Whose Toes Are Those?. With lush, adorable pictures from New York Times bestselling illustrator LeUyen Pham, reminiscent of the beloved work of Ezra Jack Keats, this interactive rhyme full of toddler appeal is a perfect baby gift for parent-child playtime.
Board book
Edition: New edition
