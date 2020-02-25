Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

In the peaceful realm of Tequende, all second-born children at the age of fifteen must journey to the Alcazar to fulfill the mandate of the Oath of Guilds. There they train to earn a place among the queen’s legendary Second Guard, or work as indentured servants. Talimendra has always wanted to join the Guard, but there are dark rumors in the queendom that she may not be ready for. Rumors that whisper of greed, traitors, and war. There is very little time and too many unanswered questions, but one thing is for certain: if there is a traitor among the Second Guard, then everyone???including the queen???is in grave danger.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Action & Adventure

On Sale: April 14th 2015

Price: $16.99 / $21.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9781423190370

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
ebook
A Second Guard Novel