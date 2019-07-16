Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Nine Stories

by

The “original, first-rate, serious, and beautiful” short fiction (New York Times Book Review) that introduced J. D. Salinger to American readers in the years after World War II, including “A Perfect Day for Bananafish” and the first appearance of Salinger’s fictional Glass family.

 

Nine exceptional stories from one of the great literary voices of the twentieth century. Witty, urbane, and frequently affecting, Nine Stories sits alongside Salinger’s very best work—a treasure that will passed down for many generations to come. The stories:

 

  • A Perfect Day for Bananafish
  • Uncle Wiggily in Connecticut
  • Just Before the War with the Eskimos
  • The Laughing Man
  • Down at the Dinghy
  • For Esmé—with Love and Squalor
  • Pretty Mouth and Green My Eyes
  • De Daumier-Smith’s Blue Period
  • Teddy
Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Classics

On Sale: August 13th 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780316459983

ebook
Edition: Digital original

What's Inside

