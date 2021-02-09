I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye

A Memoir of Loss, Grief, and Love

by

Hachette Books Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780306925757

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: October 26th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Personal Memoirs

PAGE COUNT: 288

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
An ESPN writer's account of the suicide of his son Max, delving into how his exploration of their complicated relationship led him to see grief as love.

In February 2015, Ivan Maisel received a call that would alter his life forever: his son Max's car was found abandoned in a parking next to Lake Ontario. Two months later, Max's body would be found in the lake.

I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye is the story of Maisel's love for a son who was so different from him, but who he loved so deeply, and how he came to learn that grief for Max was nothing more than a last, ultimate expression of love. Navigating the moments of their complicated relationship, as well as their love each other, Maisel explores the bridges he tried to build to his son and the grief that engulfed him and his family after Max's death by suicide.

Taking its title from Max's love of photography–and his tendency to only love the camera when he was behind it, looking away whenever his picture was taken–I Keep Trying to Catch His Eye delves into the tragically transformative reality of losing a child, all with grace, depth, and refinement. But by humanizing Max and humanizing his grief, Maisel evokes understanding instead of sorrow, appreciation instead of anxiety–and love instead of fear.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews