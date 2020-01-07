Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Chaos
#1 New York Times bestselling author Iris Johansen introduces a new kickass female protagonist, Alisa Flynn, a CIA agent who may be willing to go rogue if it means catching the most heartless band of criminals she’s ever encountered.
Alisa is aided by mysterious billionaire-genius-inventor Gabe Korgan and recurring character Margaret Douglas, an animal whisperer who brings along her beloved dog Juno to fight alongside them.
Alisa is determined to rescue schoolgirls kidnapped from their African boarding school, in a ripped-from-the-headlines story. But Alisa is hiding her personal stake in the rescue from Korgan, and when the truth gets out, the stakes grow even higher. Now Alisa and Gabe’s budding relationship may be at a breaking point.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use