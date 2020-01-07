



Alisa is aided by mysterious billionaire-genius-inventor Gabe Korgan and recurring character Margaret Douglas, an animal whisperer who brings along her beloved dog Juno to fight alongside them.





Alisa is determined to rescue schoolgirls kidnapped from their African boarding school, in a ripped-from-the-headlines story. But Alisa is hiding her personal stake in the rescue from Korgan, and when the truth gets out, the stakes grow even higher. Now Alisa and Gabe’s budding relationship may be at a breaking point.