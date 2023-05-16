Around the Pasture

When you are faced with food that has been sterilized, fumigated, hydrogenated, hydrolyzed, homogenized, colored, bleached, puffed, exploded, defatted, de-germed, texturized, or if you don't know what has been done to it, the safest rule is not to eat it.

—Helen and Scott Nearing, Simple Food for the Good Life

As a young girl, I walked to my rural Herliberg primary school with my friend Sven. The street on which we both lived turned into a gravel road that led up the hill, and on a clear day we could see the foothills of the Alps and Lake Zürich below. We walked through pastures and orchards and past rushing streams where we'd throw rocks and drop leaves and twigs into the fast-moving water; in the winter, we'd slide and pull each other along the ice and stop to have a snowball fight.

The fertile land that surrounded us was dotted with small family farms where chickens ran freely and snorting piglets pushed from behind a wire fence. As Sven and I walked along, stepping around muddy puddles that gathered in the tire tracks, we'd be greeted by barking dogs, crowing hens, and the sound of cowbells.

Because I grew up among farms, I've always been troubled by the disconnect between mass-produced food and the true sources of our daily nutrition. My children, Hendrix and Liloo, know that food doesn't just appear from an inanimate object like the refrigerator or "grow" at the supermarket. In the mountains, it is easy to connect to the source of our food, and Hendrix and Liloo have visited many farms where we collect warm eggs from the chicken coop and soon after make breakfast at home. We milk the local cows and make yogurt and cream from their fresh, unpasteurized milk.

Whenever I'm in the city, I realize that it's a treasure hunt to find farm-fresh dairy products. But locally grown food is more nutritious and tastes better because it spends less time in transit and is picked when it's ripe.

The recipes in this chapter were inspired by the bounty of pastures where farm animals live in their natural habitat. For instance, farm-fresh eggs, which have intensely orange yolks and are rich in flavor. Generally, they contain more vitamin A, E, and D, more omega-3 fatty acids, more beta-carotene, and less cholesterol and saturated fat than supermarket eggs. In straightforward desserts like Zabaglione (see recipe), you'll be able to taste the rich flavor of pasture-raised eggs.

If you have access to grass-fed milk, I encourage you to make your own butter, yogurt, and ricotta cheese as well as ice cream. I use raw milk whenever I can, but in many states, the Food and Drug Administration forbids the sale of raw milk for human consumption and prints warnings that unpasteurized milk can carry dangerous bacteria. So if raw milk is unavailable in your area, or if you choose not to use it, you can make the recipes using nonhomogenized grass-fed milk.

The benefits of grass-fed meat cannot be overestimated. Research has shown that livestock that lives and grazes in pastures produces healthier meat that contains higher levels of omega-3s as well as another good fat called conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA, and is lower in fat and calories.

If you need help finding farms that sell fresh dairy and meat products, go to localharvest.com.

Making your own yogurt sounds more daunting than it really is, and once you've tasted homemade, you'll never want store-bought again. Most commercial yogurts are full of sugar or other sweeteners and artificial flavoring, whereas homemade yogurt is nothing but milk and culture.

The texture and flavor of homemade yogurt depend on two things: the type of milk and the culture. Avoid ultra-pasteurized milk and try using nonhomogenized milk. Whole milk will give the yogurt a thicker consistency. Using raw whole milk will produce a very creamy yogurt with a smooth taste. Your choice of culture affects the tartness of the yogurt and can create a great range of firmness and texture. To determine which culture you'll like best, read more at Cultures for Health (see Resources). I like a creamy and mild yogurt, so I use the yogurt starter from Custom Probiotics (see Resources).

Makes about 1 quart

1 quart whole milk (ideally raw or nonhomogenized grass-fed)

Powdered yogurt starter (amount specified on package) or 3 tablespoons plain yogurt with live cultures

Attach a candy thermometer to a large heavy pot, pour in the milk, and heat it over medium heat to 180°F. Take it off the heat and let cool to 110°F.

Mix in the yogurt starter or plain yogurt. Immediately pour the milk into four 1-cup glass jars with lids, or a 1-liter mason jar.

To incubate, you can use a yogurt maker, which is designed to keep the yogurt at a stable temperature. However, there is really no need to buy this appliance—you can simply let the yogurt incubate in your oven. Keep the oven off and turn on the oven light. Place the closed jars inside and let them incubate for 8 to 9 hours, which makes a creamy yogurt that is not too tart. Refrigerate the yogurt for at least 3 hours before eating. It will keep for 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

This yogurt is great eaten as is, but you can also stir in fruit or flavorings just before serving. If you prefer a thicker, Greek-style yogurt, strain the yogurt through cheesecloth stretched over a bowl. Place the bowl in the refrigerator for 1 hour or overnight—the longer you let it drain, the thicker the yogurt. The whey that drains out can be discarded or saved for another use.

When I was a child, our butter came from a local farm and was delivered to our house along with milk and other dairy products. The butter was naturally golden in color and had a rich, tangy flavor. In Colorado, I again have access to raw milk and have rediscovered the amazing taste of butter made from farm-fresh cream. If you can't find raw cream, look for nonhomogenized grass-fed cream at your local health food store. Don't make this recipe if all you can find is ultra-pasteurized cream—the result won't be the same.

To get the best flavor and nutritional benefits from your cultured butter, I recommend adding piima (see Resources). Piima is a culture that helps milk coagulate and turns butter into a beneficial probiotic food. This Scandinavian culture is derived from the milk of cows that feed on the butterwort plant. Butter made with piima culture comes out tangy with a nuance of a mild cheese flavor and a creamy texture. If you plan on making butter regularly, it is worth starting with this culture. Each time you make butter, set aside a small portion of the butter culture and use it to make your next batch.

Makes 1 cup

2 cups heavy cream (ideally raw or nonhomogenized grass-fed)

1 tablespoon piima culture (see Note)

To culture the cream, pour the cream and piima culture into a 1-pint glass jar with a lid. Don't tighten the lid completely; you want air to get in. Leave the jar undisturbed at room temperature until the mixture thickens, approximately 24 hours. Refrigerate for at least 5 hours.

Remove 1 tablespoon of the culture, place it in a small covered glass jar, and refrigerate. You'll use this for your next batch of butter.

Use the rest of the thickened cream to make the butter. Close the jar tightly and shake it, or pour the cream into a blender and mix, until the butter begins to clump together and the watery buttermilk separates, about 5 minutes in the blender. Discard the buttermilk or refrigerate it for another use, such as making pancake batter.

Place the butter in a sieve and wash it with cold water. Make sure you wash the butter until the water runs clear or it will become rancid after a few days. Transfer the butter to a container with a lid and refrigerate. It should keep for up to 3 weeks (smell the butter before using it to make sure it has not become rancid).

Note

You can make butter without using the piima culture. Skip the culturing process and begin the recipe by pouring the cream into a glass jar or a blender and shaking or blending it, as described above.

Variations

Roasted Walnut Butter

Using a wooden spoon, mix 1 cup room-temperature butter with ¼ cup chopped roasted walnut pieces and ¼ teaspoon flaky sea salt.

Honey Butter

Mix 1 cup room-temperature butter with 3 tablespoons honeycomb in a blender for just a few seconds until well combined.

Ghee is a type of clarified butter traditionally used in Indian cooking. Due to its high smoke point, it is great for high-temperature cooking and is a good alternative to vegetable oils. The process of making ghee is similar to that for clarified butter, but the butter is cooked for a longer time alongside the milk solids, which gives it that great nutty taste. Ghee is the butterfat that is left over after the water and milk solids are removed from the butter.

Makes about 1¾ cups

1 pound (4 sticks) high-quality unsalted butter

Cut the butter into squares and place in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer the butter. After about 8 minutes, when the foam subsides and the butter turns a golden color, start stirring as it continues to simmer. When the butter foams a second time, after another 8 minutes, turn off the heat.

Let the butter cool down for a couple of minutes. Line a sieve with cheesecloth and set it over a bowl. Strain the butter through the cheesecloth. Discard the milk solids that remain in the cheesecloth.

Store the ghee in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 months. (Removing the milk solids inhibits spoilage, so it is okay to store at room temperature.) If you store it in the refrigerator, you can keep it for up to 1 year.

You'll be surprised at how easy it is to make ricotta cheese at home: just heat milk to the boiling point, lower the heat, and stir in vinegar. The curds that begin to form are ricotta. It's delicious while it is still warm; spread fresh ricotta on toast and top with honey, olive oil, or aged balsamic vinegar. It's also great on pizza with a drizzle of truffle oil and a sprinkle of coarse salt.

Makes about 1 cup

3 cups whole milk (ideally raw or nonhomogenized grass-fed)

1 cup half-and-half (ideally raw or nonhomogenized grass-fed)

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

Bring the milk, half-and-half, and salt to a boil in a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Stir occasionally to prevent scorching. As soon as the mixture starts to boil, reduce the heat to low and add the vinegar. Simmer while stirring very gently until the mixture curdles, 1 to 2 minutes.

Line a large sieve with several layers of fine-mesh cheesecloth and place it over a large bowl. Pour the mixture into the sieve and let it drain at room temperature for 1 hour. Discard the drained liquid or save it for other uses, such as soaking your grains.

Enjoy the ricotta right away while it's still warm, or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Figs are one of the oldest cultivated fruit crops in the world and a great source of fiber and potassium. They appear at my local farmers market in late August, but since the mountain climate is too harsh for fig trees, the farmers bring them up from the valley. Figs have two seasons: a short early-summer season and late summer, when the main crop comes in. The figs in this recipe are roasted with fresh orange juice to bring out a caramelized texture and flavor and used as a topping with homemade ricotta on toasted Hearty Bread.

Serves 4

8 fresh figs, cut in half

Juice of 1 orange

4 slices Hearty Bread (see recipe), or other rustic whole-grain bread

¾ cup ricotta cheese (see recipe)

4 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of flaky sea salt

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Place the figs on a rimmed baking sheet. Pour the orange juice over them and toss them in the juice. Turn the figs cut side up and roast until soft and caramelized, about 10 minutes.

While the figs are roasting, toast the bread in the hot oven until just colored.

Spread the ricotta on the toast and top with the roasted figs. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt.

This custard recipe is a great basis for experimenting with different fillings—you can also vary just the cheese to alter the flavor. You can omit the asparagus and use an additional three leeks or try experimenting with other vegetables. To eliminate extra moisture, it is best to precook the vegetables before adding them to the tart. And a soggy crust can ruin a tart, so take the extra step of baking the crust before filling it.

Serves 4

Butter, for coating the tart pan

Savory Tart Dough (see recipe)

1 pound asparagus, trimmed

1 teaspoon ghee (see recipe)

1 leek, white and light green parts only, finely chopped

1 cup half-and-half (ideally raw or nonhomogenized grass-fed)

3 large pasture-raised eggs

¾ teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Butter an 11-inch tart pan. Gently press the tart dough into the bottom of the pan and up the sides. Bake the crust for 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, set up an ice bath. Fill a medium pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Add the asparagus and cook until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain the asparagus and submerge in the ice bath. After it has cooled, drain again.

Melt the ghee in a small sauté pan and sauté the leek until very tender, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Whisk together the half-and-half, eggs, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Add the leek, Parmesan, and rosemary.

Arrange the asparagus like spokes in a wheel in the prebaked tart shell. Pour the custard over the asparagus.

Bake until the top browns and a knife inserted near the center comes out clean, about 30 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature. Leftovers will keep for up to 2 days covered in the refrigerator; bring to room temperature or reheat in the oven before serving.

A quiche is an easy meal that works well for breakfast, a light lunch, or a quick dinner when served with a side of salad. Quiche is easy to customize, too. You'll find two other options following this recipe, but you can use any combination of ingredients—leftover cooked vegetables or meat and cheese—to make your own creation. Leftover quiche can be kept in the refrigerator, but it's tastier at room temperature; I often serve it as picnic food.

Serves 2

Butter, for coating the ramekins

1 teaspoon ghee (see recipe)

1 tablespoon finely chopped leek

⅔ cup coarsely torn kale leaves

2 large pasture-raised eggs

2 tablespoons feta cheese

Pinch of fine sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Coat two 5-inch ramekins with butter.

Heat the ghee in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the leek and sauté until tender, about 8 minutes. Add the kale and sauté until wilted, about 2 minutes more. Let cool.

In a small bowl, mix together the eggs and feta and season with salt and pepper. Add the kale mixture.