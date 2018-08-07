Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Welcome to Last Chance
Includes a bonus short story
Experience “the essence of Southern charm!” (Sherryl Woods, New York Times bestselling author) in Last Chance, South Carolina, where starting over is easy and falling in love is even easier.
Last Chance, South Carolina. As soon as Wanda Jane Coblentz sees the name of the town, she can’t help but buy a one-way bus ticket – even if it means she’s left with just five dollars in her pocket. Jane’s hoping to leave her troubles behind and make a fresh start. But when she’s drawn to a man playing fiddle in his worn black Stetson at the local watering hole, Jane realizes that falling for yet another bad boy may put an end to her plans to reinvent herself…
Clay Rhodes is ready to settle down. He’s intrigued by Jane but it seems like she’s just passing through. Then to his surprise, Jane makes herself right at home, and the local matchmakers have him nearly convinced that she’s the one for him. Until Jane’s dark past follows her to Last Chance, and the woman who’s brought a ray of sunshine into his small town may just make a run for it – unless Clay can convince her that she’s finally found a home.
Includes the bonus story A Fairytale Bride!
Praise
"Happiness is a new Hope Ramsay series."—Fresh Fiction
"Every story by Hope Ramsay will touch a reader's heart."—New York Times bestselling author Brenda Novak
"Ramsay strikes an excellent balance between tension and humor as she spins a fine yarn."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"A sweet confection . . . This first of a projected series about the Rhodes brothers offers up Southern hospitality with a bit of grit. Romance readers will be delighted."—Library Journal
"Welcome to Last Chance is an impressive start to a charming new series, featuring quirky characters you won't soon forget."—-Barbara Freethy, USA Today bestselling author of At Hidden Falls
"Last Chance, South Carolina, is a caring community filled with the promise of hope. Come for a visit!"—-Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author of The Welcome Home Garden Club
"Ramsey charms in her second Chapel of Love contemporary...[and] wins readers' hearts with likable characters, an engaging plot (and a hilarious subplot), and a well-deserved happy ending."—Publishers Weekly on A Small-Town Bride