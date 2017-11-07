As heard by kids everywhere on the Echo Dot Kids Edition, the Classroom 13 books are a hilarious new chapter book series-perfect for reluctant readers and fans of Roald Dahl, Captain Underpants, and Sideways Stories from Wayside School.





The Happy and Heinous Halloween of Classroom 13 is the fifth title in a series about the students of a very unlucky classroom. The easy-to-read chapters are full of humor, action, secret codes, and fun-and will prompt hours of conversation among friends, families, and classmates. The final chapter encourages young readers to write their own chapter and send it in to the author, Honest Lee.





It’s Halloween in the 13th Classroom-what could go wrong? Well, for starters, all of the students could magically turn into their COSTUMES!





You might think this was hilarious, but it was horrible. With tricky transformations come wild werewolves, voracious vampires, zany zombies, and other moody monsters. As the students of Classroom 13 are about to learn, Halloween’s treats are sometimes tricks.





