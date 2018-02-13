Make Better Pictures





Henry Horenstein may be the world’s bestselling photography teacher, with more than 700,000 copies of his photography manuals sold. Now, in this easily digestible book of wisdom, he distills a career’s worth of instruction into one hundred memorable pieces of advice.





Photography has never been a bigger part of our lives. But how do you transform everyday snapshots into enduring images — or merely upgrade your Instagram game? With images illustrating the impact of each tip, and with examples drawn from iconic artists, Horenstein shows casual and expert photographers alike how to take the best photographs on every device–from a DSLR to an iPhone.











