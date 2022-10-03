Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

A Love Catastrophe
A Love Catastrophe

by Helena Hunting

On Sale

Jun 13, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781538720066

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Romantic Comedy

Description

Opposites attract in this outrageously funny romantic comedy by the New York Times bestselling author of Meet Cute, featuring a sunny cat trainer and her handsome new client with a cat from hell.

Kitty Hart is living her dream as a professional cat sitter and trainer—yes, cats can be trained. When she gets a call from a potential new client who needs emergency help with a particularly difficult to handle cat, Kitty is up for the challenge. But she wasn’t prepared for the dog‑loving, cat‑hating client.

Miles Thorn is just trying to keep it together. Between a new job and his estranged mother who winds up in the hospital, being left to deal with her less than friendly Sphynx cat, Prince Francis, is the last thing he needed. Besides he’s a dog person and clearly hates him, so he enlists the help of The Kitty Whisperer to care for Prince Francis.

While Kitty and Miles get off to a hissy start, they soon discover they have more in common than they think. But is it enough to be prevent a love cat‑astrophe?

