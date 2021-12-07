The French House

For grieving Nicole Clicquot, saving the vineyards her husband left behind is her one chance to keep a roof over her head and provide a future for her little girl. She ignores the gossips who insist the fields are no place for a woman: but one day, buying fresh croissants at the boulangerie, Nicole is shocked to hear a rumor about her husband. They say he died with a terrible secret. One that brings disgrace on Nicole and turns the whole town against her.



Heartbroken, her reputation in tatters, and full of questions no one can answer, Nicole turns to her husband's oldest friend, travelling merchant Louis. His warm smile and kind advice seem to melt her troubles away. And as they taste her first golden wine of the season and look out over the endless rolling hills, Nicole starts to believe she can turn her fortunes around and be welcomed back into the local community.



But when Louis avoids her after a long trip abroad, Nicole sees he has secrets of his own… and just as she doubts if he's on her side, she realizes how her feelings for him had grown. Desperately torn between her head and her heart, Nicole works day and night on a plan for her future: but to save her home and her little daughter from ruin, she must risk everything…