The One
The One

How an Ancient Idea Holds the Future of Physics

by Heinrich Päs

ON SALE: January 10th 2023

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Physics / Quantum Theory

A particle physicist makes the scientific case for an ancient idea about the nature of the universe: that all is One 

In The One,particle physicist Heinrich Päs presents a bold idea: fundamentally, everything in the universe is an aspect of one unified whole. The idea, called monism, has a rich three-thousand-year history: Plato believed that “all is one” before monism was rejected as irrational and suppressed as a heresy by the medieval Church. Nevertheless, monism persisted, inspiring Enlightenment science and Romantic poetry. Päs aims to show how monism could inspire physics today, how it could slice through the intellectual stagnation that has bogged down progress in modern physics and help the field achieve the grand theory of everything it has been chasing for decades. 

Blending physics, philosophy, and the history of ideas, The One is an epic, mind-expanding journey through millennia of human thought and into the nature of reality itself. 

