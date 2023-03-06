Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
How Migration Really Works
The Facts About the Most Divisive Issue in Politics
An authoritative guide to global migration that corrects decades of misunderstanding and misguided policy
Are borders beyond control? Are immigrants taking away jobs? Or do we badly need immigrants to boost growth and innovation? Today’s debates about immigration are often guided more by myths than by facts.
Drawing on three decades of research, migration expert Hein de Haas destroys the myths that politicians, interest groups, and media spread about immigration. He reveals:
This book is an essential guide to one of our most divisive political issues, showing how we can move beyond today’s deeply polarized debate and make migration work better for everyone.
