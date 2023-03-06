How Migration Really Works

Global migration is not at an all-time high

Are borders beyond control? Are immigrants taking away jobs? Or do we badly need immigrants to boost growth and innovation? Today’s debates about immigration are often guided more by myths than by facts.Drawing on three decades of research, migration expert Hein de Haas destroys the myths that politicians, interest groups, and media spread about immigration. He reveals:Ultimately, de Haas shows migration not as a problem to be solved, nor as a solution to a problem, but as it really is.This book is an essential guide to one of our most divisive political issues, showing how we can move beyond today’s deeply polarized debate and make migration work better for everyone.