The Pirate Code

* “Whether a fan of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale or new to Neverland, readers will be clamoring for more from this enchanting world.”

–School Library Journal, starred review

* “Readers will delight both the story and the storytelling.”

–Bulletin of the Center for Children’s Books, starred review



“Featuring a lively, colorful cast, and a droll narration with snarky asides by an anonymous, self-proclaimed pirate authority, this entertaining take on the Peter Pan story neatly blends action-adventure and comical and heartfelt moments.”

–Booklist

Fresh off a fearsome encounter with the Neverland crocodile, Jocelyn Hook decides the most practical plan is to hunt down her father’s famous fortune. After all, she’ll need the gold to fund her adventuring in the future. (And luckily, Hook left her the map.)But the map proves to be a bit harder to crack than Jocelyn had hoped, and she’s convinced that the horrible Peter Pan might be the only one with the answers. Of course, he doesn’t really feel like helping her, so Jocelyn takes the only reasonable course of action left to her: she kidnaps his mother. Evie, though, is absolutely thrilled to be taken prisoner, so Jocelyn’s daring ploy doesn’t have quite the effect she’d planned for.Along with the problem of her all-too-willing captive, Jocelyn must also contend with Captain Krueger, whose general policy is that no deed is too dastardly when it comes to stealing Hook’s treasure. And with the ever-shifting Whens of the Neverland working against her as well, Jocelyn, Evie, Roger, and the rest of thecrew have their work cut out for them.In this rambunctious showdown between characters new and old, Jocelyn puts her own brand of pirating to the test in a quest to save her future and those she loves.