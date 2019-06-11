How Your Story Sets you Free

Everyone has a story to tell. Sharing that story can change you, your community, or even the world. But how do you start? This inspirational guide invites readers to unlock their truth and share it, whether in a TED talk, a blog post, or a conversation with their loved ones. Storytelling coaches Heather Box and Julian Mocine-McQueen reveal how to embrace the power of personal storytelling in a series of easy steps. Their practical and motivating advice fills this charming hardcover, which features a textured cover with glittering foil stamping, and colored paper printed with metallic ink on the interior. It’s a meaningful gift and a powerful reminder that stories matter.