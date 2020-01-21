Learn how to be a leader in your own life and career from one of the Navy’s elite TOPGUN instructors.

During a twenty-year career in uniform, Guy Snodgrass became one of the most skilled fighter pilots in the U.S. Navy, commanding combat jets over some of the most dangerous war zones in the world — and he did it all using the lessons he learned at the Navy’s Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN).

The real-life inspiration for the blockbuster films Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, the U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School trains the top one percent of our nation’s fighter pilots. Over the course of twelve weeks, these pilots are drilled on aerial tactics, combat skills, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. They are transformed into world-class leaders. Pilots, like Commander Snodgrass, who remain on staff as TOPGUN instructors are held to even higher and more demanding standards.

In TOPGUN’S TOP 10, Commander Snodgrass distills some of the most important lessons he’s learned and taught over the course of his career into a taut, engaging book for readers of all ages and experience levels. It’s the perfect gift for anyone looking to change careers, excel in the workplace, or find their way in the world after college graduation. With the release of Top Gun: Maverick this June, Snodgrass’s real TOPGUN experience feels especially relevant and engaging for a new generation of leaders.