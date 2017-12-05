Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
A Big Mooncake for Little Star
A Caldecott Honor Book!
A gorgeous picture book that tells a whimsical origin story of the phases of the moon, from award-winning, bestselling author-illustrator Grace Lin
Pat, pat, pat…
Little Star’s soft feet tiptoed to the Big Mooncake.
Little Star loves the delicious Mooncake that she bakes with her mama. But she’s not supposed to eat any yet! What happens when she can’t resist a nibble?
In this stunning picture book that shines as bright as the stars in the sky, Newbery Honor author Grace Lin creates a heartwarming original story that explains phases of the moon.
Praise
Praise for A Big Mooncake for Little Star:
* "Luminous....Lin's storytelling is both clever and radiant. A warm and glowing modern myth." —Kirkus, starred review
* "The relationship between Little Star and her mother offers a message of empowerment and reassurance. Lin's loving homage to the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is sure to become a bedtime favorite." —School Library Journal, starred review
* "A charming, childlike quality infuses the artwork; boldly hued gouache pictures feature skies and lawns as patterned as the girl's kitchen wallpaper and curtains." —Publishers Weekly, starred review
- * "This folkloric pourquoi tale effectively blends peaceful bedtime rhymes with the lure of irresistible snacking temptation." —BCCB, starred review
* "Mesmerizing...Lin’s pleasing, soothing text, perfect for reading aloud to little moon-watchers here on Earth." —The Horn Book, starred review
"The gouache illustrations are excellent....Intriguing characters come alive."—Booklist
