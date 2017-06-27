Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Particle Garden

Our Universe As Understood By Particle Physicists

by

The Particle Garden is the clearest survey of particle physics, including the theory, its experimental foundations, its relations to cosmology and astrophysics, and its future. Known as an excellent expositor of physics, Kane has marshaled his research and teaching experience to make this daunting subject understandable to all readers.
Genre: Nonfiction / Science

On Sale: July 2nd 1996

Price: $19.99 / $25.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 240

ISBN-13: 9780201408263

Trade Paperback
