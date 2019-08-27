Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Aging Well

Aging Well

Surprising Guideposts to a Happier Life from the Landmark Study of Adult Development

by

In a unique series of studies, Harvard University has followed 824 subjects from their teens to old age. Professor George Vaillant now uses these to illustrate the surprising factors involved in reaching happy, healthy old age.
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Psychology

On Sale: January 14th 2020

Price: $24.98 / $30.98 (CAD)

ISBN-13: 9781549156601

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews