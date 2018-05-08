Kick Ass Your Way





As the owner of one of the largest woman-owned advertising agencies in the U.S., Gay Gaddis knows a thing or two about empowerment. Gay’s insights are rooted in the spirited strength of the real cowgirl heroines of the 1920s and ’30s-gutsy risk -takers in everything they did. In Cowgirl Power, these cowgirls are celebrated as a metaphor for the power we all have to achieve far more than we think.





Whether your goal is to start a family, own a business, advance your career, organize community outreach, or run for office, it all comes down to power: knowing how to develop it and not being afraid to take it when it comes your way.





Gay’s book and Cowgirl Power Toolkit will help you blaze a path to success, on your terms:

Taking responsibility for yourself

Building your own competence

Finding your assertiveness

Designing your own life

Building a kick-ass culture

Recognizing good ideas

Becoming a fearless leader

Cowgirl Power is not about changing you. You are just fine. It’s about understanding your strengths, building on them, and unlocking

your power to kick ass-your way.