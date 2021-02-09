A fascinating exploration and celebration of the life and work of the coolest man in Hollywood, Samuel L. Jackson—from his star-making turns in the films of Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino to his ubiquitous roles in the Star Wars and Marvel franchises, not to mention the cult favorite Snakes on a Plane—by the bestselling author of The Tao of Bill Murray.



Bad Motherfucker explains why Jackson's embodiment of cool is not just inspirational, it's important. It lays out how that attitude interacts with his identity as an African-American man, why being cool matters in the modern world, and how it applies to the current social and cultural moment in which everyone is losing their cool. Edwards details Jackson's fascinating personal history, from stuttering bookworm to Black revolutionary to crack addict to A-list star. The book features original reporting and explores not only the major events of Jackson's life but his obsessions: golf, kung fu movies, profanity. Bad Motherfucker also includes a detailed filmography of Jackson's movies—133 of them and counting! The book provides a must-read road map through the vast territory of his filmography and more: a vivid portrait of Samuel L. Jackson’s essential self.