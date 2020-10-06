Clear, concise, prescriptive steps for improving memory loss and keeping the brain young — from one of the world’s top memory experts.



Everybody forgets things sometimes — from your keys to your lunch date to the name of an acquaintance. According to Dr. Gary Small, the director of the UCLA Center on Aging, much of this forgetfulness can be eliminated easily through his innovative memory exercises and brain fitness program — now available for the first time in a book. Using Small’s recent scientific discoveries, The Memory Bible can immediately improve your mental performance. One of the ten commandments that Dr. Small has pioneered to improve your memory immediately is LOOK, SNAP, CONNECT:



1: LOOK: actively observe what you want to learn

2: SNAP: create a vivid snapshot and memorable image

3: CONNECT: visualize a link to associate images



In addition, Dr. Small’s comprehensive program includes a “brain diet” of memory-enhancing foods and a list of the most effective drugs, as well as a workbook with a weekly and daily calendar. Remember, as Dr. Small says, “Great memories are not born, they are made.”