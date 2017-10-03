Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My First Coach
Inspiring Stories of NFL Quarterbacks and Their Dads
From the New York Times bestselling author of Brady vs. Manning and dean of football writers – a book that explores the many interesting facets to NFL quarterbacks and their relationships with their fathers.Read More
Tom Brady’s father is an estate planner. Jim Harbaugh’s father had a long career as a college coach. Archie Manning played fourteen years in the NFL and never made the playoffs, but his sons Peyton and Eli won a combined four Super Bowls. Joe Montana is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, but his two sons bounced around college football with limited success. Jameis Winston’s father supported his family working overnight highway construction in Alabama. Derek Carr’s father moved the family to Houston after Derek’s older brother, David, was drafted by the Texans.
My First Coach goes behind the scenes to explore the unique relationship between these and other quarterbacks and their fathers, as well as investigate various approaches to parenting through their stories. Can young athletes overcome helicopter parents? How did the kids with NFL aspirations deal with their fathers who’d already made it? What kind of pressure did they have to overcome? What kind of pressure did the father who succeeded put on his son to be an athlete? Would the expectations be lower and the results greater if the father was an attorney or doctor? Was it better for the fathers to be overbearing, or borderline disinterested?
My First Coach tells the compelling, real-life stories of some of the country’s most famous quarterbacks and how they took advantage of or overcame their relationships with their fathers.
Tom Brady’s father is an estate planner. Jim Harbaugh’s father had a long career as a college coach. Archie Manning played fourteen years in the NFL and never made the playoffs, but his sons Peyton and Eli won a combined four Super Bowls. Joe Montana is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time, but his two sons bounced around college football with limited success. Jameis Winston’s father supported his family working overnight highway construction in Alabama. Derek Carr’s father moved the family to Houston after Derek’s older brother, David, was drafted by the Texans.
My First Coach goes behind the scenes to explore the unique relationship between these and other quarterbacks and their fathers, as well as investigate various approaches to parenting through their stories. Can young athletes overcome helicopter parents? How did the kids with NFL aspirations deal with their fathers who’d already made it? What kind of pressure did they have to overcome? What kind of pressure did the father who succeeded put on his son to be an athlete? Would the expectations be lower and the results greater if the father was an attorney or doctor? Was it better for the fathers to be overbearing, or borderline disinterested?
My First Coach tells the compelling, real-life stories of some of the country’s most famous quarterbacks and how they took advantage of or overcame their relationships with their fathers.
Praise
"An [entertaining] examination of the relationships between several QBs and their fathers."—The Denver Post
"[This] book hits home."—Life of Dad
PRAISE FOR GARY MYERS
"One of the finest NFL writers in the business."— Boomer Esiason, former NFL Most Valuable Player, analyst for The NFL Today, and WFAN morning talk show host
"Gary Myers has decades of experience covering and reporting on the NFL...one of the sport's most respected and credible writers."— Bob Costas, NBC Sports
"One of the NFL's greatest scribes brings fans inside the minds and the locker rooms of some of the NFL's best."— Big Lead Sports
"Gary's decades of covering the NFL and his unique relationships with the biggest names in the game make him the perfect person to tell the...story of these NFL legends."— NBC's Thursday Night Football play-by-play and Olympics host
"Gary Myers has always been one of the best NFL insiders in the business."— Mike Lupica, New York Daily News