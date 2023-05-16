Hand Dyeing Yarn and Fleece

The mission of Storey Publishing is to serve our customers by

CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION: A VERY REASONABLE CRAFT

The Big Three: Fiber, Color, Heat

CHAPTER 1 YOUR DYE STUDIO

Setting Up Your Studio

Safety First

Be Environmentally Responsible

Organizing Your Supplies

Heat Sources

CHAPTER 2 FIBERS TO DYE FOR

What to Expect from Protein Fibers

The Many Elements that Affect Dye Color

Preparing Fiber for the Dyebath

CHAPTER 3 DYES TO TRY

Types of Dyes

Some Dyeing Warm ups

Playing with Grocery-Store Dyes

Simple Handpaint Method: Monochromatic

CHAPTER 4 COLOR POWER

Finding Your Color Comfort Zone

Searching for a Variant of the Color Wheel

Tweaking Your Color Combinations

CHAPTER 5 NO-FEAR DYEING

Simple Handpaint Method: Multicolor

Dipping for Shades

Dip-and-Dye: Multicolored

Handpainting a Silk Cap

Handpainting a Wool Roving

An Injection of Color

Dunkin’ Cones

Basic Immersion Dyeing

Half-and-Half Immersion Dyeing

Drip-Paint–Immersion Combo

Basic Tie-Dyeing

Tie-Dye/Drip-Dye Combo

2-Step Immersion: Monochrome

3-Step Immersion: Multicolored

Parking Meter Yarn

Mozzarella-Style Dyeing

Knit, Dye, Unknit, Knit

CHAPTER 6 SHOW-OFF PATTERNS

Kangaroo Mittens

Rainbow-Dipped Baby Sweater

Infant Cardigan and Ruffled Cap

Neck Ruffle

Slouchy Ballerina Leg Warmers

Lace Scarf

Guy’s Ribbed Hat

Hidden-Message Socks

Swatching Your Dyed Yarns

RESOURCES

INDEX

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

A VERY REASONABLE CRAFT

Of the many reasons for dyeing my own yarns, what first dragged me kicking and screaming to dyeing was need. The lovely yarn I wanted to use for a weaving project was available only in white, but I wanted color. With some trepidation, I chose some green and blue dyes, partly because I love these colors and partly because I knew that if they were either accidentally or intentionally mixed together during the dye process or during the weaving, I couldn’t go wrong. And it was true! With this success behind me, the world of dyeing possibilities opened endlessly before me, and it continues to inspire and tempt me on.

Need isn’t the only reason — and perhaps not the most important one — to dye your own custom colors. I strongly believe that the more you are part of the creative process, the more invested you become in any project you undertake. A recent survey confirmed that people who’ve taken part in some way in creating their own yarn are more likely to complete their projects than those who did not, whether they’ve raised the sheep, spun the fiber, and/or dyed the yarn. Unfortunately, I can’t have sheep (although I do sometimes fantasize about having pygmy sheep that could be domesticated!). However, I learned to spin because, as I began writing this book, I wanted to understand what happens to color during the spinning process. Like my first dyeing efforts, I tackled spinning out of necessity! For some dyeing initiates, however, with no compelling reasons to dye, curiosity is enough to spark their interest.

Some reasons to begin dyeing will quickly become apparent if you just examine your “stash.” If you’re like many of us, some of your yarns sit and collect dust because you no longer like their colors. You may have bought a skein at a great sale or inherited it from a friend’s stash or have it left over from some long-ago project. These are all candidates for dyeing experiments. And even though this book focuses on protein fibers (see page 27), don’t be deterred from dyeing fiber blends, including wools blended with synthetics. The protein fibers will accept the dyes beautifully, and you’ll often get surprisingly lovely results on the remaining fibers.

Reason to Dye #1: Beautiful Fiber, Ugly Color

Unless the yarn is exceptionally dark, a dye bath can work wonders on a to-die-for fiber, transforming an ugly duckling into something very special. New life for old duds!

Reason to Dye #2: Specific Color

It’s rare for a brand of yarn or fiber to carry enough colors to satisfy everyone’s color needs. For instance, to create their intricate pictorial pieces, rug hookers and tapestry weavers require just the right shades and seldom can find enough colors to meet their needs.

Reason to Dye #3: Economy

A complicated project that requires many colors, such as stranded or intarsia knitting, can be exorbitantly expensive if you have to buy a skein for every color you want, even if you need only a small amount of many of the colors. If you dye your own yarns, however, you can wind off small lengths from a single skein and dye each a different shade in just the amounts you need. No need to limit the creative possibilities because you feel you need to stick to fewer colors than you’d really like to have.

Reason to Dye #4: Reuse and Recycle

Apart from your stash of yarns, consider woven, crocheted, or knit fabrics, either tucked away in the back of your closet or inexpensively available at thrift stores. Any of these can be dyed as is, then unraveled and reknit, or you may want to unravel the yarn before redyeing it.

Reason to Dye #5: Because You Want To

Why not? Become your own colorist. Personalize your work and expand your creative potential!

The Big Three: Fiber, Color, Heat

You’ll learn much more about the materials and techniques you can explore in the pages that follow, but let me assure you that to dye successfully, what you always need — and all you need — are fiber, color, and heat. I’ll remind you of this simple trio many times throughout the book. Of course, each member of the trio contains many possibilities.

• Fiber. Although in this book we’re discussing only animal (protein) fiber, that fiber comes from a variety of animals and is processed in many different forms, including unspun fleece (raw locks, batts, top, or roving), yarn, and cloth.

• Color. Among the infinite number of colors to choose from, you can use dyes in the form of grocery-store drink mixes, food coloring, and commercial dyes.

• Heat. Heat sources used to set the dyes might be a microwave or regular oven, a slow cooker, a stovetop, an electric frying pan, or even a solar oven.

These form the basis for all dyeing. I like to think of fiber and heat as finite resources because there are just so many sources of each, while color is infinite because the combinations are limitless.

If you’ve never dyed before, start with one of the simplest dye techniques, such as the Simple Handpaint Method (page 86) or Dipping for Shades (page 89), then be sure to use the yarn you dye. You’re very likely to discover a difference in the way you feel about your project. You’ve become part of the process! I guarantee you’ll feel a sense of ownership and pride in your work that you didn’t experience before making your yarn your own.

Directions for mixing dyestock are on the facing page. See pages 16, 17, and chapter 3 for advice about supplies and dyes.

MIXING DYESTOCK

Before you begin any project, you’ll need to mix up your dyestock. Wear a face mask to avoid inhaling the dye powder and vinyl gloves to protect your hands from stain. Place 1 teaspoon of acid dye powder in a cup or jar (A), add a little tepid water and mix to dissolve the powder (B). Add enough boiling water to bring the mixture to 1 cup, and combine thoroughly (C).

The dyestock should be at room temperature before you apply it directly to fiber. When I’m pressed for time, I pour ½ cup of boiling water into the dissolved paste, mix thoroughly, and then add ½ cup of tepid water. This speeds up the cooling process, and I’m ready to dye!

CHAPTER 1

YOUR DYE STUDIO

What kept me away from dyeing for a long time were the intimidating setups I found in many books. They showed metric scales and measuring vessels and face masks with elephant trunks. Just as intimidating were terms like “DOS” (“depth of shade,” meaning how dark the color is) and WOG (“weight of goods” you are dyeing), as well as a whole foreign language of mathematical calculations.

If you’re planning to become a professional dyer, or need to have predictable results week after week, these details are necessary, but most knitters and other fiber enthusiasts can have satisfying results from their dyeing experiences with very little special equipment or technical expertise. You don’t need a lot of space either. A portion of a kitchen countertop (protected by plastic bags or plastic wrap and newspaper), your kitchen sink, and some kind of heat source are quite adequate.

Setting Up Your Studio

You’ll probably be working in your kitchen, so unless you want a polka-dotted decor, you’ll need to organize it for dyeing.

• Cover the surfaces around your work area with plastic sheeting or other impervious material. Spread newspapers over the plastic and replace them when necessary. You don’t need a large space: the size of two sheets of newspaper should be fine.

• Do not multitask by dyeing and cooking at the same time. It’s a temptation, but it should never be done.

• Because you need water at various stages in the dye process, it’s convenient to set up near a sink.

• To reduce the possibilities of burns or spills, try to have your working surface as close as possible to your heat source.

• If you get into extensive dyeing, purchase heating burners that automatically turn off once the pans are removed.

• Too much direct light can be a deterrent to your successful use of color. In my dye studio, there’s a large window directly in front of my table. When the sun is high and pouring in on the table, I find that I can barely see the colors I’m applying. If you face this problem, a bamboo shade or other light-filtering device may help.

Safety First

When you set up your dyeing area, safety issues are an important consideration, but these are straightforward and based on common-sense attention to ordinary kitchen safety procedures. We use wash-fast acid dyes for dyeing the fibers in this book. Because the dyes I used for my first experiments were from the Cushing Dye Company, I still have a special fondness for them and used them to demonstrate some of the projects in this book. Cushing dyes are packaged in small quantities of about 2 teaspoons and come in a lovely range of colors, which — for the first-time dyer — is a real confidence builder. For many of the projects, however, I used PRO-Chem dyes. The dyes from both companies come in a powder form, are dissolved in water, and used as a liquid. They’re safe to use with children once in the liquid form, but they are chemicals and should be handled with the same care with which you handle all your household chemicals.

Understanding and respecting your materials is just as important whether you’re dyeing or simply cleaning or cooking. Common sense tells you that powdery ingredients can be accidentally inhaled, whether it’s confectioners’ sugar or dye powder, and neither should land in your lungs. Likewise, you need to take care when handling hot, steamy items, whether you’re cooking or dyeing.

When you’re first learning to dye, most precautions are simple; if you get into more extensive dyeing, you may want to purchase some additional safety supplies and equipment, which I’ve noted below. If you get into producing large quantities of dye, perhaps even as a business, greater precautions are needed, because prolonged exposure to the dye particles can create sensitivities to the dyes.

Protect Your Skin

Because dyes must be set with some form of heat, you’ll be handling hot, steamy fibers and/or boiling water, so it’s important to take the following precautions.

• Use potholders when handling pans and pots.

• Use tongs for picking up fiber, if you question whether or not it’s cool enough to handle.

• If you get into extensive dyeing, use a rubber apron to protect your body.

Protect Your Lungs and Eyes

When you’re working with dye powders, the fine dye particles can be released into the air and inhaled, so treat them with care.

• Wear vinyl gloves.

• Use a dust mask purchased from a hardware store.

• Handle dye powders in a draft-free room.

• Mix as much dye as you need for your project all at once. This minimizes your exposure to dye particles. If stored in a cool, dark place, dyestock keeps for months, so don’t worry about mixing too much.

• Wipe up spills as soon as they occur. Once the dyestock dries, the particles can become airborne.

• Place newspapers on your working surface and spritz them with water to attract dye particles that may escape when you transfer the dye to the mixing container. Once you’ve made your dyestock, roll up the damp newspaper and discard it in your recycling bin.

• If you get into extensive dyeing, use a respirator mask, and protect your eyes from dust with goggles or safety glasses when mixing the dyestock.

Be Environmentally Responsible

Although the dyes recommended in this book are safe when used with the precautions described above, being a conscientious craftsperson means being aware of how the materials you use may impact the world around you.

• Reuse and recycle! Reusable containers are just as effective, are better for the environment, and cost less in the long run, and I like to use them, rather than wrapping yarns in plastic wrap, whenever possible. When you do use plastic, look for recycled containers in recycling bins, thrift stores, flea markets, and garage sales. You’ll find an excellent variety of glass recyclables there as well!

• Consider using solar energy for your heat sources. Living in New England does not always allow me to use a solar source, but whenever I can, I do. (See page 24 for information about solar dyeing.)

• Make sure that the water is clear before you finish dyeing and dispose of it. (This is known as “exhausting” the dye bath.) You can reuse water from a exhausted dyebath when you’re dyeing colors close to each other on the color wheel. Or if the water is not clear and you like the color, carefully remove the fiber with tongs and save the unexhausted dyebath. You can get some great results by reusing the dyebath and mixing in a new dye color or colors.

The Acid Test

The quantity of dyes used by occasional home dyers rarely exceeds limits set for disposal into municipal or home septic systems, but you might want to take some measures to lower the acidity of the water that you dispose after the dye process. Since the most successful acid dyeing occurs at a pH of about 4, you add vinegar to your presoak and dyebath to achieve that level of acidity. The normal pH (acidity level) of water ranges from 6 to 8.5; neutral is 7. When the pH falls below 6 it indicates increased acidity, which may be corrosive to metal pipes. It’s a good habit to return the water to the system at the same pH you received it. Check the pH of the exhausted bath before discarding the water, and use baking soda to neutralize it, if necessary. (Notice in the photo at the left that adding baking soda or salt to a dyebath can also make a difference in the color you achieve.)

These two yarns were dyed with the same dyestock, but I added baking soda to the dyebath for the skein on the right, and additional vinegar to the dyebath for the skein on the left.

TESTING THE pH

For more predictable dye results, you may wish to test the pH of the water you use for both presoaks and dyebaths. Using pH strips saves time and expense, because you’ll use less water, less vinegar, and less dye if you provide the proper level of acidity. Depending on the reading, add enough white vinegar to the water to achieve a pH of 4, the point at which most dyes are fully absorbed by the fiber. You can purchase easy-to-use test kits from dye and swimming-pool suppliers.

Using a pH test kit, dip a strip of the test paper in your water, then match the color to one of the blocks of color on the chart.

Organizing Your Supplies

You may already have much of what you need to begin dyeing. Supplies include containers for mixing and storing dyes, measuring tools, and applicators. Always remember that once you use any of the following for dyeing, it should never be used in the kitchen for food.

Containers. The first place to look for plastic or glass containers is in your recycling bin. Yogurt cups and other dairy containers, salsa containers, and mayonnaise jars are all useful for mixing dyes. For soaking fiber before dyeing, you need a good-sized container, such as a pail, dish-pan, or sheetrock bucket. A gallon jug with the top portion cut off is just perfect.

Measuring devices. For measuring the volume of liquids, you can use ordinary measuring cups and spoons. Again, be sure not to use them for cooking once you’ve used them for dyeing. If you’re using yarns or fibers already labeled with weight and yardage information, you don’t need a scale, but you may want to purchase one if you get into dyeing fleece or other unlabelled fibers.

A plastic spoon can serve well for measuring dye powder and liquid. (Any size will do, as long as you always use the same size.) When I make up my dye mixtures, I always use 1 teaspoon of dye powder to 1 cup of water, regardless of the dye color or company brand, because I like being consistent. Production dyers, who require repeatable dyelots and colors, often use scales to weigh their dye powders. To keep the process as simple as possible in this introduction to dyeing, however, I measure volume, rather than weight.

You can purchase spoons that measure minute amounts of dye powder in volumes of ¼, 1/ 8 , 1/ 16 , 1/ 32 , 1/ 64 , and 1/ 128 teaspoon. These spoons are called Grey spoons. I own a set but use them only for demonstration in dye workshops. I find them cumbersome, because it’s fussy to remove the powder and clean them when changing colors. You can also get a set of spoons from rug-hooking supply companies that read a “dash,” a “dip,” and a “smidgen.” I love the playfulness of these names! As a new dyer, you don’t need a scientific laboratory for your experiments. In short, find a way of safely measuring your dye powder and be consistent in its use.

MAKE YOUR OWN MEASURER

You can customize a recycled quart-sized container, such as a juice or spaghetti-sauce jar, to indicate 1-cup increments. I find this container a good size for storing dyestock, and by marking off the measurements, it’s very easy to keep my results consistent.

Measure 1 cup (8 ounces) of water, then pour it into the quart jar. Using a permanent waterproof marker, draw a line at the water level of 1 cup. Add another cup and mark the 2-cup measure. Finally, add another cup and mark the 3-cup measure.

Mixing and stirring tools. Plastic spoons, wooden dowels, and a sturdy stick all work fine.

Dye applicators. All sorts of applicators are useful. Start with sponge “brushes,” water bottles with squirt tops, and small cups with spouts. I’m always looking in hardware stores and thrift shops for additional possibilities, such as turkey basters, spray bottles, and syringes.

Other tools. You’ll need permanent markers for identifying and dating containers of stored dye. As you dye more frequently, you may also find a candy thermometer and a scale for measuring dyes and fiber useful.