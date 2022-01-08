The Storms Can't Hurt the Sky
The Storms Can't Hurt the Sky

The Buddhist Path through Divorce

by Gabriel Cohen

Read by Dan Bittner

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781668610701

ON SALE: March 22nd 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Self-help / Spiritual

Buddhism has been applied to everything from parenting to golf, but until now no one has offered Buddhist principles as a healing path through divorce. In Storms Can’t Hurt the Sky, Gabriel Cohen bravely delves into his personal experience-along with insights from Buddhist masters, parables, humor, social science studies, and interviews with other divorces-to provide a practical and very helpful guide to surviving the pain of any break-up. Focusing on the emotions most common in the dissolution of a relationship-anger, resentment, loss, and grief — Storms Can’t Hurt the Sky shows how thinking about these feelings in surprisingly different ways can lead to a radically better experience. This compulsively readable book offers sound advice and much-needed empathy for anyone dealing with a break-up.

