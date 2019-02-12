Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: A Coloring Book Biography

A Revolution in Color

Color your way to change! Embark on an inspiring, illustrated journey through the life and work of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Color, reflect, and discover the remarkable life of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with this fun, empowering coloring book. Grab your colored pencils, crayons, and markers and make your own green (or blue or purple) new deal with this incredible look at the youngest person in Congress. The 30 illustrations capture her upbringing in the Bronx, her days at Boston University, her stunning 2018 primary victory, and the issues that matter most to Ocasio-Cortez. And maybe a bit of dance, too! Command your own change with this unique coloring book, perfect for the progressive artist in your life.

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Coloring Books

On Sale: April 16th 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 64

ISBN-13: 9780316457323

Little, Brown Lab
Trade Paperback
