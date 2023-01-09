"Using vivid photos, the book explains how to identify, clean, preserve and cook 29 varieties of edible mushrooms, while celebrating the glorious range of mushroom scents (watermelon rind, fish, lemon) and flavors (hints of crabmeat, chicken, egg noodles, vanilla)." -- Peter Saenger, Wall Street Journal



"While most mushroom books are by mycologists for mycologists, Hyman writes as an experienced mushroom forager who’s excited to bring others into the fold…or field or forest, as the case may be."

--Foreword, starred review



"Arming readers with knowledge and a bit of caution, Hyman does a spectacular job uncovering the joys of this woodland wonder." --Publishers Weekly



" Novice mushroom hunters who may have a taste for fungi but aren’t seeking scientific training will appreciate this work. Likely to see most use in rural libraries and by sharp-eyed city-dwellers and hobbyist mushroom farmers." --Library Journal



"With this beginner's field guide in hand, even the most hesitant mushroom foragers can ramble through the woods, confidently gathering fungi that are assuredly safe to eat." --Booklist



"Photos are clear, descriptions are detailed, and the author has a great sense of humor. It’s small enough to slip into your pocket or pack for on-the-go identification." --Backpacker



"How to Forage for Mushrooms without Dying is one antidote to mycophobia: Hyman, who is also a designer, laid the pocket-sized book out with impressive visual appeal. After a few healthy introductions to mushroom parts and mushroom basics, Hyman guides readers through 29 different edible mushroom types, sprinkling digestible essays throughout." -- Sarah Edwards, Indy Week



""Hyman's book provides an in-depth guide to every step of the foraging process. Foragers of all skill levels can use this guide, even in the field, to bring them success the next time they hunt for mushrooms." ​-- Charlotte Crook, Washington Gardener



"This mushroom guide differs from others I have seen in tremendous ways. The photography is gorgeous. It contains so much good information about each of the species of mushrooms. A great book for beginner and seasoned mushroom hunters." --Olga Katic, Mushroom Mountain



"This is a must-have book for anyone wanting to learn the art of mushrooming safely. Realistic pictures (not too glossy, not too dull), a bit of humor where it is needed and a shared knowledge that can only be given by one that has paid his dues." -- Woody Collins, Certified Mushroom Collector