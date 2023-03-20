Bald is beautiful. Bald—natural and otherwise—is a fashion statement. And now, bald is fun.



A delightful gift book for anyone who wears his chrome dome proudly, Baldies is part field guide, part guessing game, part exuberant celebration of the follicularly challenged. On each page is a full-color illustration of a bald head—top only!—and the reader has to guess its owner. The portraits, by Brazilian artist Fernando L. Perottoni, are whimsical, lively, and packed with humor and character.



Is it Louis C.K. . . . or maybe Larry David? Could it be Voldemort or perhaps Darth Vader without his helmet? RoboCop or C-3PO? Baldies delivers seventy distinctive portraits in all, showcasing real and fictional shiny pates including William Shakespeare, Michael Jordan, the Dalai Lama, Yoda, Morpheus, and the Lego Man. Quotes are sprinkled throughout the pages. How many famously hairless heads can you identify? (Don’t worry, there’s an answer key at the back of the book.)



