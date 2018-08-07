Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

A Guide to the Pink Wine State of Mind

Embrace the pink wine state of mind with the ultimate guide to drinking and entertaining with everyone’s favorite blush beverage, from the creators of @yeswayrose!

Fresh, easygoing, and a little bit whimsical, rosé is more than just a wine — it’s shorthand for an entire lifestyle. And nothing embodies the lighthearted joy of “drinking pink” more than the wine and lifestyle brand Yes Way Rosé.

Equal parts informative and celebratory, Yes Way Rosé is both a wine primer and a source of lifestyle inspiration. Readers will learn the ins and outs of rosé production, as well as the major wine-making regions, before diving into food pairings, rosé cocktails, and even rosé-inspired astrology.

From Rosé 101, tasting notes, and recipes, to tips on maintaining “rosé vibes” and throwing an incredible soirée, Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir translate their vibrant, humorous, and well-informed passion for rosé into an irresistible gift book. Overflowing with full-color photographs and cheeky illustrations, Yes Way Rosé is the perfect read for anyone who has ever fallen under the alluring spell of pink wine.
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Wine

On Sale: April 9th 2019

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 216

ISBN-13: 9780762493111

Meet the Authors

Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir are the founders and creative voices behind Yes Way Rose.

Erica Blumenthal, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, has worked as a fashion editor and writer at numerous publications, including Interview, JANE, and Spin. She also wrote the “Browsing” column for the New York Times prior to starting Yes Way Rose in 2013.

Nikki Huganir, also a graduate of FIT, has a background in graphic design. She has designed for fashion magazines, including JANE and T, the New York Times style magazine. Prior to starting Yes Way Rose she worked as an art director for fashion retail brands.