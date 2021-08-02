An Arrow to the Moon



Hunter Yee dreams of the day he can shed the mistakes of his late uncle, mistakes that have left his family in hiding and constant paranoia.



When Hunter is expelled and sent to public school his and Luna’s worlds collide, and they find themselves drawn to each other as if pulled by an invisible force. But as Hunter and Luna’s relationship intensifies so does the animosity between their families.



Then they discover a priceless item that gives meaning to the extraordinary force tying them together, and its connection to their families. But Hunter and Luna aren’t the only ones aware of its existence, and some will do anything to obtain it. Hunter and Luna will have to work quickly to unravel the mystery behind their connection, or risk losing the truth forever.

Luna Chang is determined to discover the strange magic that draws fireflies to her; fireflies remarkable enough to ease the worst of her pain.