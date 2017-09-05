Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fireblood



by

In this riveting sequel to the New York Times bestselling Frostblood, Ruby must choose between a fiery homeland that embraces who she is and the icy king who loves her. Now available in paperback!

Against all odds, Ruby has defeated the tyrannical Frost King and melted his powerful throne. But the bloodthirsty Minax that was trapped inside is now terrorizing her kingdom and everyone she loves. The answers to its demise may lie to the south in Sudesia, the land of the Firebloods, and a country that holds the secrets to Ruby’s past….

Risking the fury of her beloved Arcus, Ruby accompanies a roguish Fireblood named Kai to Sudesia, where she must master her control of fire in a series of trials to gain the trust of the suspicious Fire Queen. Only then can she access knowledge that could defeat the rampaging Minax–which grows closer every moment. But as sparks fly in her moments alone with Kai, Ruby no longer knows whom to trust. The fates of two kingdoms are now in her hands.
Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Fantasy

On Sale: May 1st 2018

Price: $10.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 432

ISBN-13: 9780316273336

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for Fireblood:
"Brimming with new adventures, Ruby's story shimmers and expands.... a thrilling romp through an engrossing world. A sucker punch of escalating evil, sizzling romance, and a spitfire coming into her own."
Kirkus Reviews
"A satisfying sequel. The plot is well paced and engaging...Fans of the series will not be disappointed."—School Library Journal
"[Ruby] is an interesting, layered character. Fans of the first adventure will definitely be drawn to this sequel."—Booklist
"Fans of Frostblood will find themselves smitten with this second installment, and the breathtaking climax will leave them eagerly awaiting the third."—Shelf Awareness
Praise for Frostblood:
"This series opener is perfect for fans of Victoria Aveyard's Red Queen and will delight those who love fantasy, adventure, and romance. A strong addition to any YA fantasy collection."—School Library Journal
"This enchanting and fast-paced debut lights up the page with magic, romance, and action, all of which is expertly interwoven throughout the text. Readers will be eagerly anticipating the next book in the series."—Booklist
"Ruby's a spitfire who faces her challenges with grit."—Kirkus Reviews
"This strong debut for Blake succeeds in laying down intriguing framework for the books to come."—Publishers Weekly
"With a fierce and vibrant world, richly-drawn characters, a steamy romance, and page-turning twists, Frostblood has all the elements of a great fantasy."
Morgan Rhodes, New York Times bestselling author of the Fallen Kingdoms Series
"Compelling characters, a fascinating world, and an exhilarating story beautifully wrought in this must-read debut."—Eve Silver, author of the Game series
"Fast-paced and brimming with magic and intrigue, Frostblood will keep you frozen in place until the last page and then leave you burning for more."—Lori M. Lee, author of Gates of Thread and Stone
