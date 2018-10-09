Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rise
Dark pasts and forbidden romances haunt three ambitious sisters as they fight to inherit the throne in this sequel to Rule, which New York Times bestselling author Elly Blake called “dazzling” and “pulse-pounding.”Read More
Sisters Akeylah, Ren, and Zofi are all a step closer to their dying father’s throne, a step closer to the crown that will allow one of them to rule over Kolonya. But the sisters’ pasts continue to haunt them. Each hides a secret marked with blood and betrayal, and now their blackmailer is holding nothing back. When King Andros discovers the sisters’ traitorous pasts, the consequences will shake the entire kingdom to its core.
As Kolonya’s greatest threat stalks closer and closer, weaving a web of fear and deceit around Ren, Zofi, and Akeylah, even the people they love are under suspicion. If the sisters are going to survive, they’ll have to learn to trust each other above all else and work together, not only to save themselves, but to protect everyone and everything they hold dear.
With shocking reveals and suspenseful storytelling, this breathtaking sequel to Rule will keep you guessing until the very last page.
Praise
Praise for Rise:
"In this action-packed sequel...Goodlett does not disappoint -- unexpected twists and turns keep the plot fresh and readers wanting more... A female-centric narrative that puts empathy, trust, and familial love before romance."—Kirkus Reviews
"This thrilling sequel to Rule (2018) will be hotly anticipated by readers due to the first book's exciting ending. Goodlett has built a fully realized world that begs to be explored. Purchase this duology as set for any library."—Booklist
Praise for Rule:
"Rule delivers dazzling magic, suspenseful court intrigue, and pulse-pounding surprises. A treat for fans of richly layered fantasy!"—Elly Blake, New York Times bestselling author of The Frostblood Saga
"Goodlett treats readers to juicy gossip, court intrigue, and danger. [Her] worldbuilding is detailed and politically astute...providing a satisfying build toward a cliffhanger ending."—Publishers Weekly
"An epic fantasy adventure...[with] death threats, political intrigue, and just the right amount of romance. A great purchase for libraries with strong readers and fantasy lovers."—SLJ
"Goodlett weaves an absorbing narrative of political intrigue, friendship and romance."—BCCB
"Rule is an exhilarating, fresh fantasy full of complicated and authentic female characters navigating court politics, blackmail, forbidden romance, and their own dark pasts. With breakneck pacing and a toe-curlingly good queer romance, Rule is sure to satisfy."—Lindsay Smith, author of Sekret and Web of Frost
"Rule is a such a propulsive, richly imagined, and sexy debut that you'll be reading 'just one more page' way past your bedtime."—Corrie Wang, author of The Takedown
"The fast-paced plot makes for an engaging read... Refreshing."—Kirkus Reviews