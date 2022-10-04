Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Overlooked Americans
The Overlooked Americans

The Resilience of Our Rural Towns and What It Means for Our Country

by Elizabeth Currid-Halkett

On Sale

Jun 6, 2023

Page Count

448 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541646711

Genre

Nonfiction / Social Science / Sociology / Rural

Description

How small-town America’s surprising success reshapes our understanding of the nation’s urban-rural divide
 
The United States today appears to be deeply divided. Journalists have painted a portrait of an enraged America, where poor, conservative small towns are at war with affluent, progressive cities. In fact, the nation is less divided by geography than many think.
 
In The Overlooked Americans, public policy expert Elizabeth Currid-Halkett breaks through stereotypes about rural America. She traces how small towns are doing as well as, or better than, cities by many measures. She also shows how rural and urban Americans share core values, from opposing racism and upholding environmentalism to believing in democracy. When we focus too heavily on the far-right fringe, we overlook the millions of rural Americans who are content with their lives.
 
A rigorous debunking of the conventional wisdom about America’s urban-rural divide, The Overlooked Americans offers an urgent call for Americans to reconnect with one another.

