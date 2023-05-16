How to Be Vegan

Let's Start!

Bravo! You're considering trying out this whole plant-based-eating idea. That is flat-out wonderful, and there's some good news to start you on your way: it's a little-known secret that going vegan is the easiest self-help strategy in the history of the world. To be vegan, you don't have to do anything; you just have to not do one thing. Going vegan is a blissfully simple one-step process. Ready? Here it is: stop buying animal products. Done. Voilà. Finito. And kudos, you are now a freshly minted vegan, fully equipped with a new vegan scent and everything.

Though straightforward, this single step can be taken at various paces for various people. For some, it could take a good ten years of dabbling before they decide to go vegan full throttle. For others, it takes about as long as it will to read to the end of this sentence. But here's the thing: in merely thinking about maybe someday (possibly today, for type A personalities) trying out veganism, you've already done something great. You've already entertained the possibility that this lifestyle might have merit, and being open to that concept is a victory in itself.

The reasons to give veganism a shot are legion—from helping save the planet to being kind to animals to reducing your chances of dying from a heart attack. You might even have rolled all these lofty and admirable goals into one, or, as in my case about a million years ago, you might be trying to impress a devilishly cute seventeen-year-old skater who is, like, really deep. (Note: skaters come and go, but they can have a lasting effect!)

Whatever your reasons for ditching meat and dairy, fantastic. I hope you'll find that this book helps to demystify, destigmatize, and uncomplicate veganism. This book is by no means an encyclopedia; there are intricacies and tangential issues that we simply won't go into here. Think of the book as a springboard. Vegan 101. Maybe something will catch your eye and you'll want to dig deeper (see Resources). Maybe you're looking for a really great pancake recipe (see Recipes). Maybe you're just looking to impress the cute vegan you always see at the gym and need some tips on how to woo appropriately. From getting all the nutrients a healthy body needs to ridding your closet of animal cruelty, we'll go over the basics of exactly how to live vegan. Here we go!

"Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself."

—George Bernard Shaw

1

The Basics

Here's the 4-1-1

"The perfect is the enemy of the good."

—Voltaire

There are roughly 800 zillion great reasons to go vegan. There is also one thing we should get straight right away, just so there isn't any confusion about it later on. It's one of the world's best-kept secrets: it is impossible to be 100 percent vegan, meaning that it is impossible to live in the world and avoid coming into contact with animal products altogether. Your precious energy and time are better spent making the changes that will have the biggest impact. That's right—what you do has a direct effect on the state of the world. We can create the kind of world we want to live in with the choices we make, which, frankly, is maybe the most exciting realization of all time.

Does cutting eggs out of your diet confer incredible health benefits, improve the state of the environment, and eliminate a great deal of animal suffering? Yes. Does interrogating the eighteen-year-old waiter who makes minimum wage and really just wants to go home after working a double shift about whether the pots in the kitchen have ever touched meat do the same things? No. There are no merit badges for being the most vegan person in the room, no secret handshakes for people who've been vegan the longest. Trying out this lifestyle is an opportunity to think about our daily choices in a new, exciting way, not a route to personal perfection.

Defining the Ways We Eat

There's a pretty straightforward definition of being a vegan: someone who does not consume animal products. But what about the ovo-lacto-pesca-graina-fruita-tarians you hear about these days? With so many different kinds of eaters out there, where do vegans fit in to the food chain? Here's a simple breakdown.

Vegans: People who don't eat, wear, or use animal products.

Vegetarians: People who don't eat meat (that means no chicken or fish either—those aren't plants!) but do eat eggs and dairy.

Ovo-Lacto Vegetarians: This is basically just the 1970s term for a vegetarian. You might hear this used in contrast to a "pure vegetarian," which means a vegan. Ovo means "eggs," and lacto means "milk," so sometimes people will identify themselves as ovo vegetarians (meaning they do eat eggs but don't consume dairy), or lacto vegetarians (vice versa).

Pescatarians: Those who eat eggs, milk, and fish but not chicken, pork, beef, or other land animals.

Flexitarians: Flexitarians eat vegan or vegetarian some of the time, as a conscious effort (in comparison to, say, someone who happens to eat a salad for lunch without considering at all the fact that the salad was a choice).

Meat Reducers: Much like flexitarians, these people want to cut down on the amount of meat they consume and may conscientiously opt for plant-based meals.

Raw-Foodists: Those who eat uncooked food and usually eat a mostly, if not wholly, vegan diet. There are raw-foodists who drink raw milk (and a few who eat raw meat), so it's not safe to assume that someone on a raw diet is also vegan or vice versa.

Level-Five Vegans: This was just a really clever joke on The Simpsons, during the episode "Lisa the Tree Hugger." A character quips, "I'm a level-five vegan—I won't eat anything that casts a shadow."

How Does One Go About Being Vegan?

For some people, watching five seconds of video footage from a factory farm will do the trick; others will start by cutting out certain products and then gradually expand that list until they're fully vegan. There are a few different approaches to going vegan. Mark Bittman, a columnist for The New York Times, released a cookbook called VB6, which stands for "vegan before 6:00 p.m." After his doctor recommended that he adopt a plant-based diet to improve his health, Bittman decided that he'd be totally vegan during the day and then eat whatever he felt like for dinner. Kathy Freston, a noted self-help author, penned The Lean, which encourages readers to "lean in" to veganism by including more plants in their diets and gradually filling up until there's no room for the steak frites. Across the country, schools, hospitals, city governments, and businesses have adopted Meatless Mondays, which is just what it sounds like: not eating meat on Monday in an effort to eat a more plant-rich diet. But finding a method of going vegan that works for you and makes you feel good is much more important than adhering to a strict set of rules.

Most people who are interested in a vegan lifestyle seem to get a little taste at some point, and then go further and further with it as time goes on. Maybe you stop buying animal products altogether on your next shopping trip, or maybe you start removing one animal-based food and replacing it with three plant foods per week. Maybe you eat totally vegan at home and then slowly begin to do so when you go out, too. One of the best ways to go about this is to plan your weekly menu (more on that in Chapter 6). Lining up an array of delicious dishes is sure to excite your imagination and taste buds!

Five Start-Here Books These easy beginner books help explain how and why veganism is fantastic for you, the planet, and animals. (Note that these are not cookbooks; find a list of those on page 214.) Eating Animals, by Jonathan Safran Foer

The Face on Your Plate, by Jeffrey Moussaief Masson

Finding Ultra, by Rich Roll

The Lean, by Kathy Freston

Mad Cowboy, by Howard F. Lyman with Glen Merzer

Why Go Vegan?

People choose to munch plants for lots of reasons, but there are basically four big, overarching reasons: concern for personal health, concern for the environment, concern for animals, and concern for other people. Here's a snapshot of each of those.

Personal Health

Take this short quiz to determine whether health is among the reasons veganism might be important to you. Please answer the following questions yes or no, to the best of your knowledge:

1. Do you enjoy going to parties, spruced up in your spiffiest duds, reveling in the company of good people, sipping delectable party drinks, and coming home exhausted after a night on the dance floor?

YES

NO

2. Do you enjoy having friends with whom to throw said parties? Do you think those close to you might continue to enjoy your company for the foreseeable future?

YES

NO

3. Do you enjoy sunshine, blossoming cherry trees, hugging puppies, reading books (if your answer here is no, thanks for making the extra effort!), traveling to new and exciting destinations, celebrating birthdays (yours or others'), or doing absolutely anything else that someone who is alive might conceivably enjoy?

YES

NO

If you answered yes to any of these questions, good news! Health is likely something that matters to you. Unequivocally, going vegan is one of the best things you can do for your health. The average man in the United States has a 50 percent chance of having a heart attack. The average for vegan men? Four percent. President Bill Clinton, the guy who used to take reporters to McDonald's during his morning run, went vegan after his last massive heart attack. Hardly a week goes by that doesn't see the release of a new study extolling the health benefits of eating plant-based foods. Of the top ten leading causes of death in the United States, stuffing your face with animal-free foods can cut down your chances of developing four of them (those would be heart disease, cancer, stroke, and diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control). Every system in the body is bettered by an influx of fresh, wholesome nutrients, which are easily and abundantly found in plants.

The Environment

The ways in which switching to a plant-based diet benefit our blue-green marble are a matter of simple efficiency. It goes something like this.

Vegan Person: Plants grow. Vegan eats plants. The end.

Nonvegan Person: Plants grow and are fed to animals, which require a significant amount of land and water to live. The animals convert the plants into muscle and are then sent to slaughter. A person eats parts of the animal, getting only a fraction of the original energy input that he or she could have easily gotten from eating the plants directly. The equation simply doesn't balance out, considering how much more input it takes to yield the same amount of food when the plants are first fed to an animal and then to humans.

Why bother with the middleman (aka the animals that are converting the plants into only a sliver of the nutrients you'd get from eating the plants themselves), especially considering the land, water, and effort required to grow the plants that become animal feed? Each additional step in this process reduces the efficiency of food production, costing valuable resources that could otherwise be used to grow a greater variety of plant foods or using the grains we already grow to feed people directly. Plus, there are the issues of monocrop culture (growing the same crop year after year on the same land without rotation, which damages the soil, the crop, and more) and genetically modified organisms. GMOs are plants or animals with engineered DNA—think Frankenstein, but for the food we eat! Both soy and corn, two of the main crops grown for animal feed, are almost completely GMO in the United States.

Also, on factory farms there are such things as manure lagoons, which routinely leak into and contaminate nearby waterways with their effluent (a much more dignified term for what could easily be called "poop soup"), not to mention their lovely habit of polluting the surrounding air with particulate fecal matter. Particulate. Fecal. Matter. (PFM.) We can probably all agree that decreasing the amount of PFM in the world is a good thing.

Love the Earth? Do the Math. It takes more land and water to make food for people when they are eating meat.

"We can see quite plainly that our present civilization is built on the exploitation of animals, just as past civilizations were built on the exploitation of slaves, and we believe the spiritual destiny of man is such that in time he will view with abhorrence the idea that men once fed on the products of animals' bodies." —Donald Watson, in the first issue of The Vegan News, his newsletter

Animals

You know how people spend literally billions of dollars per year on dog food, dog clothes, dog tags, dog toys, and other dog accoutrements? It's legit; dogs are adorable. But here's a little logic problem. Imagine the world's ultimate dog: the nicest, most loyal, cutest, and best overall dog that has ever been. This dog lets you take photos of his embarrassing moments, cuddles you when you're sick, and spins around after his tail in little dog circles whenever he remembers that he has a tail. Now imagine that through no fault of his own, this phenomenal creature gets thrust into a hot dog costume, one of those horribly awkward, totally humiliating whole-body deals that completely masks his incredible nature and turns him into a fast-food stand-in. It's still the same guy inside, but now he looks like a hot dog. This is essentially what happens to the more than 10 billion animals killed for food in the United States every year. Inside the steak, hot dog, nugget, and burger costumes that society forces them into, the cows, pigs, chickens, and other animals we raise for food have many of the same basic characteristics as our beloved dogs. They have brains, spinal cords, pain receptors, personalities, memories, and emotions. They are scared as they stand in line at the slaughterhouse. (For anyone who has a hand raised right now and wants to cry "anthropomorphism"—first, nice vocabulary! Second, consider the fact that autistic animal scientist and author Temple Grandin, who feels a particularly strong connection with animals, has made an entire career, often bankrolled by meat producers, of mitigating animals' emotions as they are on their way to the killing floor.) Animals—including the ones we kill for food—have rich emotional lives: they are happy when with their friends; they mourn their dead; and they protect their babies. If the idea of a dog going through a slaughterhouse makes you cringe, consider taking other animals out of their costumes.

Meet This Vegan: Bill Clinton That's right: the sax-playing former president is the poster boy for going 90 percent vegan (he cops to eating an occasional piece of fish) after switching to a plant-based diet in 2010. Following a quadruple-bypass surgery in 2004 and another open-heart procedure in 2010, President Clinton began to completely revamp his erstwhile burgercentric diet under the advisement of Dr. Dean Ornish and Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn. In a 2011 interview on CNN with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Clinton revealed that he sees his former eating habits as "playing Russian roulette" with his health, needlessly risking further procedures and the very real threat of a major heart attack. Now that he's nearly back to the weight he was in high school, Clinton's vitality is as evident as his satisfaction with a plant-based diet.

Other People

Sadly, the lives of today's slaughterhouse workers are just as rife with horror—in many cases, much more so!—as when Upton Sinclair penned The Jungle in 1906. They have some of the highest on-the-job injury rates of any profession, both physically and psychologically. A major factor for many people who adopt plant-based diets is the desire to decrease suffering, including that of other humans

Meet This Vegan: Woody Harrelson Whether he's fighting zombies or a natural born killer, Woody Harrelson's personal life is somewhat more peaceful than his fictional one on the screen—the actor is a longtime vegan. While filming Zombieland, in which his character is obsessed with Twinkies, Harrelson had vegan versions made. A passionate environmentalist, he adopted the diet while trying to impress a girl. When he was in his early twenties, a young lady suggested to him that if he ditched dairy, his skin would clear up, and the rest is history. Harrelson was named the Sexiest Vegetarian of 2012 by PETA.

The Pros There are a few organizations that do inspiring and momentous work on behalf of animals. Many of them offer veggie starter kits, handy facts, and current news on animal protection, along with recipes and other resources. For specific questions, and how to become more involved, these groups should be your first stops (see Resources). The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) The country's biggest animal-protection organization, HSUS works on a multitude of campaigns, including farm animal protection, animal fighting and cruelty, puppy mills, and more. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) This organization has created some of the most effective advertising campaigns of all time, especially around the issue of fur. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) Based in Washington, D.C., and dedicated to raising awareness of the health benefits of a plant-based diet, PCRM is a go-to organization for current research, helpful programs, and recipes. Compassion over Killing (COK) COK focuses on influencing corporate policies, such as convincing producers of veggie burgers to remove eggs from their recipes, making the products vegan. Mercy for Animals (MFA) This powerhouse organization has produced some of the most horrifying undercover investigations of factory farms, which have resulted in legal prosecution and felony convictions for animal cruelty.

A Brief History of Veganism

Plant-based eating has been enjoying a moment in the spotlight in recent years (thanks, President Clinton!), but the ideas behind it are far from passing fancies. The word vegan was coined by Donald Watson, a British teacher, who adopted the diet in the 1940s and founded the Vegan Society, a social club that worked together to end animal exploitation. In part, Watson's stance as a pacifist came into play in launching the vegan movement, as he objected to the violence of World War II and sought to rid his life of needless violence, including that done to animals.

But even before Watson gave the world a new word, the idea of eliminating animal products from the diet arose from religious beliefs in cultures around the globe. Many Buddhists, Jains, and Seventh-Day Adventists follow veg diets to achieve various goals, such as lessening their karmic debt or maintaining good health as an expression of gratitude for their lives. In the sixth century, Buddhist monks in Japan created shojin ryori cuisine, a form of completely vegetarian cooking that highlights the simple tastes of fresh ingredients, prepared in a careful, thoughtful process, reflective of Buddhist abstinence principles. The Seventh-Day Adventists who live in Loma Linda, California, have gained national recognition for having the longest life expectancies of any community in the United States due to their lifestyle choices, including vegetarianism.*

