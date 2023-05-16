Search
What My Mother Gave Me
Thirty-one Women on the Gifts That Mattered Most
Contributors
In What My Mother Gave Me, women look at the relationships between mothers and daughters through a new lens: a daughter’s story of a gift from her mother that has touched her to the bone and served as a model, a metaphor, or a touchstone in her own life. The contributors of these thirty-one original pieces include Pulitzer Prize winners, perennial bestselling novelists, and celebrated broadcast journalists.
Whether a gift was meant to keep a daughter warm, put a roof over her head, instruct her in the ways of womanhood, encourage her talents, or just remind her of a mother’s love, each story gets to the heart of a relationship.
Rita Dove remembers the box of nail polish that inspired her to paint her nails in the wild stripes and polka dots she wears to this day. Lisa See writes about the gift of writing from her mother, Carolyn See. Cecilia Muñoz remembers both the wok her mother gave her and a lifetime of home-cooked family meals. Judith Hillman Paterson revisits the year of sobriety her mother bequeathed to her when Paterson was nine, the year before her mother died of alcoholism. Abigail Pogrebin writes about her middle-aged bat mitzvah, for which her mother provided flowers after a lifetime of guilt for skipping her daughter’s religious education. Margo Jefferson writes about her mother’s gold dress from the posh department store where they could finally shop as black women.
Collectively, the pieces have a force that feels as elemental as the tides: outpourings of lightness and darkness; joy and grief; mother love and daughter love; mother love and daughter rage. In these stirring words we find that every gift, ?no matter how modest, tells the story of a powerful bond. As Elizabeth Benedict points out in her introduction, “whether we are mothers, daughters, aunts, sisters, or cherished friends, we may not know for quite some time which presents will matter the most."
Excerpt
Heart's Desire
ROXANA ROBINSON
Growing up, I was horse-crazy.
I thought about little else.
At school, I drew pictures of horses and wrote stories about them. At recess we all played horses, all the girls in second grade. Each day we described ourselves: "I'm a mischievous bay filly with a white star on my nose." "I'm a curvetting chestnut mare with four white socks." Then we trotted off, tossing our heads.
When I was in the car with my parents, I looked out the window and imagined myself racing alongside on horseback, keeping up with the car as I jumped over fences and obstacles. I imagined myself the rider and I imagined myself the horse: I watched for good pasture; thick, juicy green grass looked delicious to me. I watched for horse barns and riding rings. When I saw a horse in a field, I waved, covertly.
No one else in my family was so afflicted. My mother had ridden, as a girl, but she hadn't been horse-crazy. My father's father had been a polo player and foxhunter, but my own father had never taken up riding. My brothers and sisters weren't interested in horses. It was only me.
I was besotted. I had a map of the world showing the breeds and their origins. I knew that Przewalski's Horse came from Mongolia. I knew it was the oldest known breed, endearingly big-bellied and short-legged, dun-colored, with a thick black mane and tail, and no forelock. I knew the sturdy Norwegian Fjord Horse, and the American Trotting Horse, descended from Rysdyk's Hambletonian. I knew the heavy draft breeds, the huge gentle Clydesdale, the thick-necked Shire, the Suffolk Punch. I knew the Thoroughbreds, who were all descended from three Arabian foundation sires: the Godolphin Barb, the Darley Arabian, and the Byerly Turk.
I especially loved Arabians, with their delicate bones and dished faces and arched necks, their fiery natures and flowing tails. Swift and sure-footed, they galloped across the burning sands under an azure sky. They were romantic heroes, and besides, I was related to them.
The Godolphin Barb was a small Arabian stallion given as a present by the Bey of Tunis to the king of France. Somehow the little Barb (a horse from the Barbary Coast) wound up in England, owned by the Earl of Godolphin, who had a famous racing stud. At that time, the early eighteenth century, English racehorses were big and heavy-boned. The slight, light-boned Arab—only fifteen hands high—was not considered suitable breeding stock. But the Barb was high-spirited and fiery, and more forceful than anyone expected.
A well-bred brood mare at the stud was meant to be bred to a big stallion called Hobgoblin. But the mare refused him, decisively: she preferred the Barb, and finally she was allowed to accept his advances. Their first foal, a colt called Lath, won the Queen's Plate nine times, and so began the Barb's history as one of the greatest racing sires of all time. His offspring were phenomenal runners; one of his descendants was Seabiscuit.
The name of the mare was Lady Roxana.
This was my tribe.
I read every horse book in the school library. I saved my allowance to buy my own horse books. The stories usually began with a young girl who longed for a horse, and finished with her owning one: National Velvet, Silver Snaffles, A Pony for Jean, The Ten-Pound Pony, The Horse of Hurricane Hill, Tam the Untamed.
In these stories the horses were bold and loving companions. They were strong and powerful, beautiful and fleet, partners in a romantic narrative. They allowed girls to enter a story about achievement. On horseback, heroines could gallop across the countryside, save people from fires and floods, leap enormous obstacles, win races, capture burglars or dognappers, raise money for a raffle, teach someone to be brave, do whatever needed to be done.
Horse books were girls' versions of superhero comics, horses our source of superpowers. And a horse offered more than a mere physical transformation; a horse offered an emotional bond. A horse was your trusted friend, your beloved companion, as well as the source of your powers.
When I was ten years old, we moved to a house with a small barn. The barn was a long building with a two-car garage in front and a roomy two-stall stable behind. Outside this was a small fenced field. It was all waiting for a horse.
We lived out in the country, and I was like a horse-seeking missile. I knew every horse for miles around, and I rode as many of them as I could. Anyone who owned one found me hanging around the barn, skinny and hopeful, in my scuffed thrift-shop boots. I went anywhere there were horses, and finally I found my own.
I had persuaded my mother to take me to a local horse show, where I spent the day staring and yearning. In the afternoon I noticed a dark-eyed boy, slightly older than me, struggling with his horse. He was holding it by the reins, trying to keep it from grazing on the lawn, and at the same time trying to get something from his trailer. I offered my services and he handed me the reins. The horse went on trying to graze, snatching greedily at the grass, her bit jingling. I fell in love. When the boy came back, I told him she was beautiful. He told me she was for sale.
Our families gathered for a meeting at the boy's house. The boy's name was Jeff. His father was handsome in a dark leathery way, and his mother was tanned and glamorous, with a ragged blond ponytail, a white sundress, and worn red leather mules. Jeff was handsome, too, with dark soulful eyes, but he was pigeon-toed.
The price of the horse was $250. His father told Jeff he'd forgive him a debt if Jeff dropped it to $200. (I was amazed that you could owe money to your parents.) My parents had told me at home that I could pay for half with the small inheritance I'd received from my grandmother and that they would pay the other half. It all depended on Jeff dropping the price to $200. Everyone in the room looked at Jeff. He nodded solemnly at his father, and Blakewell Babe was mine. My mother smiled at me.
I was twelve years old.
This was all my mother's idea, I knew.
My mother believed that every child should receive a heart's desire. She called it that, a heart's desire. She believed that children were driven by deep yearnings, and that those should, if possible, be satisfied. My older brother loved trains, and his heart's desire was to ride them, anywhere, everywhere, across the country. My parents let him. He was nine when he took his first long-distance train trip. He charted it carefully beforehand, with maps and timetables, and never missed a connection.
My mother was small and compact, with fine dark hair, aquiline features, and a square beautiful face. She had a generous heart, and she believed in taking children seriously. When she was three years old she had polio, and for a time she was paralyzed from the waist down. She recovered, mostly, though for the rest of her life her legs and feet were troublesome. She never let this slow her down, though. She played tennis, and danced, and climbed mountains, and traveled, and had five children, and lived the life she wanted to live. But I think the polio made her particularly attentive to the dreams of children. I think she remembered not being able to walk.
That day, after the meeting, I rode my horse back home, cross-country, clopping quietly along the roads and the edges of fields and finally turning up our gravel driveway and into the wide pasture gate. I had a horse of my own.
Blakewell Babe was a small red chestnut mare, about fifteen hands high. She was a purebred American Saddle Horse; I was proud of her breeding, and I still have her papers somewhere. She was short-legged and straight-necked, not much of a beauty, but she was good-tempered and willing, and I loved her. She became the center of my life.
At feeding time I taught her to pick me up. She came down from the barn to where I sat on the fence by the house. She sidled sideways so I could jump easily aboard, then carried me up to the barn. Inside, she took me to the ladder leading to the hayloft. I climbed up it to pour grain into her bucket, drop hay into the stall. Sometimes I sat on her back while she ate her hay. Not while she ate grain—then she was testy, and might lay back her ears at me. But while she ate hay she was quiet and peaceful, and I could sit on her. I liked the steady sound she made, and the smells of sweet hay and clean horse.
I never learned to ride properly—I didn't take many lessons. But I didn't care about this: most of my riding took place in a wild romantic dream. I liked riding bareback, because that seemed most authentic. She was one with her horse, I would think. I learned to jump bareback, starting a lifetime of bad riding habits. (To this day I can't seem to put my weight in my stirrups, which means I am hopeless at dressage.) I rode badly but everywhere.
We jumped chicken coops and split-rail fences, we scrambled up banks and across creeks. We trotted on winding trails through the woods, we cantered through open fields. We galloped at full speed up dirt roads, Babe's ears flattened, her hoofs beating out a hard clattery tattoo, her long red tail streaming behind.
I fell off a zillion times. I was bucked off, or I slid off over her head when she put it down suddenly, or I was jolted off over a jump. The first time I jumped bareback I fell off and had to have four stitches under my chin. The day of my first date I fell off and broke my pelvis, and spent the next six weeks flat on my back.
In the spring I rode bareback, with a halter and lead shank, out into a neighbor's field, where the grass was thick and juicy. I sat on her back while she grazed. She took one slow step after another, her head moving in a tugging semicircle as she reached for the new grass. Sometimes I sat backwards, brushing her smooth back. Sometimes I lay on her, my arms hanging down on either side. Her beautiful body was my landscape. It was the place I knew best: its smell, its shape, its textures. The moleskin softness of her muzzle, her loose muscular lips, the polished summer smoothness of her chestnut flanks. The sweet grassy scent of her breath, the deep calm of her sigh. The beautiful liquid darkness of her eyes.
In the barn I was on my own. I learned everything myself: how to get the bit into a horse's mouth on a cold day (warm it first in your hand), or what to do if the frog (the soft part of her hoof) turned mushy and foul (it was a fungus called thrush, and you painted it with gentian violet). I learned how to clean tack, and when to call the vet and the blacksmith; I learned the sweet charring smell of the forge. I learned from books, or from watching other people.
I didn't mind doing any of this alone. I remembered that day at the family meeting, my mother's smile of trust and complicity, and her certainty. She'd given me a whole world, and she trusted me to enter into it. Looking back, I'm amazed that she had so much confidence, that she felt so certain that a twelve-year-old girl could look after a horse. But she did.
I think this had to do with her generosity, her willingness to believe in other people and let them go their own ways. She believed in independence, and she trusted people. She trusted them to do the right thing, whatever that meant. She rarely criticized anyone; she believed in seeing the best in them. Growing up as her daughter, that felt like a gift.
In tenth grade I went away to boarding school; my parents took care of Babe. It wasn't so much work, after all, if you weren't horse-crazy. She was never shut inside her stall, she wandered in and out at will, so there wasn't much cleaning to do, only the daily feedings. Whenever I came home I took charge again, going out to the barn to feed and brush and ride her, arranging for whatever she needed. When I called home I always asked about her. "Babe is fine," my mother always said, and gave me the news: she'd grown a thick winter coat, or she'd just been shod. In the winter she took to lying peacefully in the pasture, curling up like a dog in front of the barn, where the warmth was reflected off the walls.
After that I never lived at home again. I went on to college, then to other things. Who comes back to live at home once you've left?
I always asked about her, but over the years I stopped riding her when I came home. She was too shaggy, the saddle was too dry, my interests were elsewhere. But still I never wanted to sell my horse, and my parents never asked me to. She had been my heart's desire. She would always be at the center of that romantic passage in my life, when she was my partner in the wild, dangerous, and beautiful ride across adolescence.
My horse stayed on, growing old and stiff, ambling quietly about our small pasture, dozing in the sun. She died at the age of thirty-one, which is ninety-three in horse years. It was my mother who found her, one day in early March, stretched out in the muddy field.
The Missing Photograph
CAROLINE LEAVITT
When I was growing up in Boston in the 1960s, my life was awash in flashbulbs. My older sister, Ruth, and I could be romping wildly around the living room, dancing to the soundtrack of West Side Story, and before you could say Leonard Bernstein, my mother would have snapped a dozen shots of us with her Brownie camera. We blinked at the sudden shock of light, but we always willingly posed, our hands behind our heads, our toes artfully pointed. We were little hams. "Wait! Wait! Take one more!" we begged, and she did.
There were pictures of us festooned all over our house. On the walls and in photo albums, stuffed in boxes and on top of everyone's dresser. My mother was our own personal Stieglitz, documenting our lives so precisely that she carefully labeled every photo, both by year and by event. We took pictures, too, of our cat, Elvis, and of each other, but it never dawned on me until I was twelve that there were no photos of my mother anywhere in the house, not even of her as a child. It made sense to us that there wouldn't be photos of her and our father, since he was seldom home, and when he was, he was silent and sulky or arguing with all of us. Their wedding photos were stuck in a white plastic album, and we had the same relationship to them as we did with our father: we didn't want to get too close to them. Our mother didn't like posing along with us, her two girls, and we couldn't understand it. She was beautiful and she could never pass a mirror without looking into it, fluffing her hair or fixing her collar, but she still didn't want her image captured. "I take terrible pictures," she insisted. "I'm too old to be photographed."
"But what about when you were our age?" I asked. "You probably took great pictures then! Where are the pictures of you as a little girl?"
My mother came from a family of eight siblings and two Russian immigrant parents who both escaped the czar, a life that seemed so far away from Waltham, so exotic, that we were dying to see the proof of it, but even our aunts and uncles didn't have photos. "No one really took photographs," my mother told me. "Your father doesn't have any of him as a kid, either. It was just different. Not many people took pictures back then and we didn't have these fancy flash cameras."
"Didn't that make you mad?" we wanted to know. "Didn't you want pictures?"
My mother shrugged. "Well," she said finally, "there was one picture taken when I was twelve, but it was of my whole family, and I have no idea where it is."
She had that look on her face she always had when she was hiding information from us. She wouldn't meet our eyes. She pursed her lips. We didn't believe her. We searched our basement, turning up old dolls, worn stuffed animals, and boxes of our own artwork and school papers. At family gatherings, we begged our aunts and uncles, "Who has the photo?" They looked at us as if we'd asked who knew how to do open-heart surgery. No one, it seemed, knew where that photo was or thought it was important.
"Tell us what you looked like," I begged my mother.
"I don't remember."
"Did you have curls? Were you fat or thin?"
She laughed and told me how much fun it was to grow up in a big family with so many sisters and brothers. What a gift it was! How lucky she had been! She told us how her father, an Orthodox rabbi, always had the whole congregation over to dinner every week and how everyone sang and danced, beating a rhythm with real silver spoons on my grandmother's polished wood table. She mentioned how her sisters saved their most beautiful clothes for her, handing down velvet dresses and watered silk shirts, how they fussed over her because she was the baby. "Family is everything," my mother insisted. "You girls remember that." As if to prove it, she still lived within twenty minutes of all of her sisters, and they were always at the house, a trail of exotic names like Freda, Theodora, Gertrude, and the more American Jean, and if they argued sometimes, I told myself, well, I argued with my own sister, and I still adored her. Arguments didn't have to mean that there wasn't love.
As I got older, I couldn't stop thinking about the missing photograph and wondering what it would tell me about my mother. I wanted it to reveal that she was the prettiest of all her sisters, that she had the most personality. I wanted the picture to show me who my mother was before my father fell in love with her and then changed his mind and grew cruel. My sister and I hit adolescence, and suddenly my mother, who was always fussing about her own appearance, saw our pain. My sister came home crying because two girls at school had mocked her awkward pixie haircut. Our mother immediately took my sister to John Robert Powers Modeling Agency and they gave her a makeover, telling her she had the wrong clothes and the wrong hairdo, something my mother rectified with a flash of her credit card and two trips to Clip 'N' Curl in Belmont and to Filene's in downtown Boston. When a boy in my history class drew a caricature of me on the blackboard, all medusa-haired and skinny, I came home and tried, secretively, to iron my curly hair straight. I broke the iron and singed my hair, and had to admit both matters to my mother. She put her arms around me and then she took me to the Star Market to get a box of Curl Free.
But my sister and I were still sensitive about our looks. We didn't want our images caught on film anymore. We put our hands up when our mother approached with the camera. "Now that makes me very sad," our mother said, but we were teenagers, and we didn't care about making anyone happy but ourselves.
We grew up. Our father died the year I graduated college and we hoped our mother would remarry, choosing a kind, funny man this time, getting the second chance at love we thought she deserved, but she seemed uninterested in meeting anyone. We got married ourselves and moved away, and there were oceans of photographs documenting our lives. After I gave birth to my son, and my husband and I began capturing his life in pictures and videos, I began to think about that missing photo again. It became a missing link in this whole chain of glorious family. I couldn't go home to see my family without asking where it was.
"What does it matter?" my mother said. "It's just an old photo."
By the time my son was twelve, almost all of my mother's family had died. Then my aunt Jean passed on, and my mother called, not just to tell me about her sister's death, but to say, her voice strained, "I found the photo in Jean's basement." I imagined her voice sounded funny because of her sister's death, because of her grief. I told myself that when I got home, I would make her feel better. Imagine that, I thought, a whole family, except for my mother, gone, but the photo has suddenly appeared.
My sister and I traveled back to Boston for my aunt Jean's funeral and to see my grieving mother and the photo. We sat in our living room, all three of us on the floral couch, our bare feet sinking into our mother's blue wall-to-wall carpeting. "Ready?" our mother said. She had a box on her lap and she opened it, slowly taking the photo out and handing it to us, almost shyly. I gasped but my sister was silent, as transfixed as I was. The photo was bigger than I thought it would be—eight by twelve—and it was sepia toned. Everyone was standing: my Russian grandmother, who always terrified me, was in a floor-length velvet dress, one hand balanced on my Orthodox rabbi grandfather's shoulder as if she were pressing him into his chair. My aunts, in flapper dresses and boyish bobs, were so young and happy beside my three preening uncles, one even wearing thick, tweedy knickers. Which one was my mother? Surely not the small girl, like a brown wren, hidden in the corner like an afterthought. I looked again. This girl was younger than all the others, in a misshapen dress, in dirty knee socks, her hair raggedly cut, looking as if she would smile if she wasn't about to burst into tears.
My mother, sitting between us, tapped the girl who was so out of place she might belong to another family. "There I am," she said. Her voice slowed. "Don't I look so homely." She said it as if it were a fact.
Shocked, I stared at the photograph. Surely that couldn't be her. I felt a flash of shame for her, and then guilt that I had badgered her about this photograph for so many years, and all I had to do was look at that little girl to know why she hadn't wanted me to see it. I looked closer, and suddenly I couldn't take my eyes off her as a child.
"You look like the most interesting one there," I decided, and it was true. The others looked like they'd be happy-go-lucky guests at a party, but this stormy-eyed little girl—well, she'd have a story to tell and you'd have to listen to it.
"Really? You think so?" my mother said. She looked at me doubtfully. "No one else in my family thought so."
"But I thought your family life was so wonderful," my sister said, and my mother sighed.
"It wasn't," she said abruptly, and it was as if a closed door had swung open.
"Tell us," I said. She hesitated and slowly began. It was like a movie reel unspooling in front of us, with a plot and characters we always thought we knew.
She was a twin—which she had never told us—and one night, when she was eight, her mother had presented her and her brother to company. "Isn't the boy handsome!" my grandmother said. "And smart, too!" My mother stood, rocking from foot to foot, waiting, but no praise or attention came her way. "Oh, and here's the girl," my grandmother said offhandedly, and then she dismissed the twins to attend to her guests.
"But that's awful!" my sister said.
"I was the runt of the litter," my mother said. "I had terrible teeth and my parents wouldn't send me to the dentist. I had to pay for my braces myself when I was older, and thank God I found a sympathetic dentist who let me pay over time." Her sisters, except for Jean, ignored her. The gorgeous hand-me-downs she had told us about were really worn at the elbows and ragged at the hems. We were always proud that our mom had gone to college to be a teacher, the only one of her sisters to do so, but now she told us the truth. "My parents were afraid no one would ever want to marry me, and I needed to be able to support myself because they weren't going to do it. I didn't really want to go." Even more horrifying, her father had urged her to go to an adult camp in New Hampshire to find a mate, and when she had met my father, a silent, surly brute she didn't really love, she had felt pressured into marrying him because her sisters had kept telling her, "Who else will marry you?"
Sitting beside her on the couch, I was heartbroken for my mother and I began to see all the dating advice she had ever given me through a different lens. Look for kindness. Don't settle. Look deeper than outward appearances.
"The complexity and soul-deep connection of the mother-daughter bond is vividly explored in this emotionally eloquent collection of essays." —Family Circle
"Longing, grief and hard-won forgiveness pervade this essay collection by a stellar group of writers as they take stock of the gifts, visible and invisible, their mothers left behind." —MORE Magazine
“[B]eautiful, insightful narratives that take a close look at the relationship between mothers and daughters.”—Ladies Home Journal
“ [S]ublime. . . The anthology is rich in stories and memories, and like all good books, it forces us to reflect on our own lives.” —The Huffington Post
"Each essay is beautifully crafted, and editor Benedict provides the perfect balance of emotions. For anyone trying to understand mother-daughter relationships, this collection provides the answer." —Publishers Weekly
"Some gifts are practical, others glamorous, some explain mysteries, another incites anger. All reveal mothers' hopes for their daughters." —Bust
“Original tributes by celebrated novelists, poets and journalists detail the regard in which the writers hold their mothers or their memory of their mothers even as they contemplate complex parent/child relationships in retrospect.” —Louisville Courier-Journal
- Apr 2, 2013
- 304 pages
- Algonquin Books
- 9781616202682
