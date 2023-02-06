Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Hollow Crown
The Hollow Crown

Shakespeare on How Leaders Rise, Rule, and Fall

by Eliot A. Cohen

On Sale

Oct 24, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781541644854

Genre

Nonfiction / Political Science / World / General

Description

What Shakespeare’s plays can teach us about modern-day politics 

William Shakespeare understood power: what it is, how it works, how it is gained, and how it is lost. 

In The Hollow Crown, Eliot A. Cohen reveals how the battling princes of Henry IV and scheming senators of Julius Caesar can teach us to better understand power and politics today. The White House, after all, is a court—with intrigue and conflict rivaling those on the Globe’s stage—as is an army, a business, or a university. And each court is full of driven characters, in all their ambition, cruelty, and humanity. Henry V’s inspiring speeches reframe John F. Kennedy’s appeal, Richard III’s wantonness illuminates Vladimir Putin’s brutality, and The Tempest’s grace offers a window into the presidency of George Washington. 

An original and incisive perspective, The Hollow Crown shows how Shakespeare’s works transform our understanding of the leaders who, for good or ill, make and rule our world. 

