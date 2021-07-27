A friendship is tested in this irresistible page-turner from New York Times bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand.
Nantucket writer Madeline King could not have picked a worse time to have writer’s block. Her deadline is looming, her bills are piling up, and inspiration is in short supply. Madeline’s best friend Grace, is hard at work transforming her garden into the envy of the island with the help of a ruggedly handsome landscape architect. Before she realizes it, Grace is on the verge of a decision that will irrevocably change her life. Could Grace’s crisis be Madeline’s salvation? As the gossip escalates, and the summer’s explosive events come to a head, Grace and Madeline try desperately to set the record straight–but the truth might be even worse than rumor has it.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR THE MATCHMAKER:
"Like renting a cottage on Nantucket for the weekend - breezy and sad when you come to the end."—The Boston Globe
"Hilderbrand has crafted another of her delectable beach reads, complete with a fairy-tale romance....Delicious."—Booklist
"My favorite read of the summer."—Georgea Kovanis, Detroit Free Press
"A new Elin Hilderbrand novel has come to signify the start of summer to readers. With the idyllic island setting and her eye for details, her books make you want to plan a trip to Nantucket even before you've turned the last page."—The Book Reporter
"A wedding readers won't be able to resist crashing."—Kirkus Reviews
"Hilderbrand's latest is the perfect beach read....[her] straightforward style pulls the reader into the minds of her characters, and all the secrets and sorrows that create the universal messiness of major family events."—Publishers Weekly