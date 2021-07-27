The Matchmaker

In this moving story about losing and finding love again by “the grande dame of beach reads” (New York Times), a Nantucket woman sets out to find the perfect matches for those closest to her.
48-year-old Nantucketer Dabney Kimball Beech has always had a gift for matchmaking. Some call her ability mystical, while others, her husband, celebrated economist John Boxmiller Beech, and her daughter, Agnes, who is clearly engaged to the wrong man, call it meddlesome. But there's no arguing with her results: With 42 happy couples to her credit and all of them still together, Dabney has never been wrong about romance.
Never, that is, except in the case of herself and Clendenin Hughes, the green-eyed boy who took her heart with him long ago when he left the island to pursue his dream of becoming a journalist. Now, after spending 27 years on the other side of the world, Clen is back on Nantucket, and Dabney has never felt so confused, or so alive.
But when tragedy threatens her own second chance, Dabney must face the choices she's made and share painful secrets with her family. Determined to make use of her gift before it's too late, she sets out to find perfect matches for those she loves most.
48-year-old Nantucketer Dabney Kimball Beech has always had a gift for matchmaking. Some call her ability mystical, while others, her husband, celebrated economist John Boxmiller Beech, and her daughter, Agnes, who is clearly engaged to the wrong man, call it meddlesome. But there's no arguing with her results: With 42 happy couples to her credit and all of them still together, Dabney has never been wrong about romance.
Never, that is, except in the case of herself and Clendenin Hughes, the green-eyed boy who took her heart with him long ago when he left the island to pursue his dream of becoming a journalist. Now, after spending 27 years on the other side of the world, Clen is back on Nantucket, and Dabney has never felt so confused, or so alive.
But when tragedy threatens her own second chance, Dabney must face the choices she's made and share painful secrets with her family. Determined to make use of her gift before it's too late, she sets out to find perfect matches for those she loves most.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
“Hilderbrand has crafted another of her delectable beach reads, complete with a fairy-tale romance. . . . Delicious.”—Booklist
“Charming, poignant…Hilderbrand's narrative is thoroughly readable, with likable heroes and believably despicable antagonists…Hilderbrand's story is an engaging read.”—Publishers Weekly
"The odd thing about The Matchmaker is that I fell for it, not because of the love triangle or Dabney’s matchmaking skills, but because it’s a loving portrait of an island. Hilderbrand has an ear and an eye for the people of Surfside and Siasconset . . . It’s like renting a cottage on Nantucket for the weekend — breezy and sad when you come to the end. The Matchmaker gives you a taste of island life without having to invest in oceanfront property.”—Boston Globe
“My favorite read of the summer so far.”—Detroit Free Press
“With the idyllic island setting and her eye for details, her books make you want to plan a trip to Nantucket even before you’ve turned the last page. Her stories are always chockfull of relatable characters and situations, sprinkled with a little bit of escapist fantasy for good measure. Like a good summer barbeque, there’s something for everyone here….So get a nice comfy chair in a shady place and dive in!”—The Book Reporter
“If the beach isn’t on your agenda this summer, the novel will transport you to Nantucket’s picturesque seaside in no time. Elin, who lives on the island, delivers an emotional story about a married woman with a knack for matchmaking.”—Hello! Magazine
“The queen regent of the easy-breezy summer read.”—New York Post