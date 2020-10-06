It isn't summer without a new Elin Hilderbrand novel — and this one is another immensely satisfying page-turner from "the queen of beach reads" (New York Magazine).
Golden Girl follows Nantucket novelist Vivi, who gets one final summer — after she is killed in a hit-and-run accident — to protect her secrets and learn from her mistakes while her loved ones still on earth try to solve the mystery of her death.
Vivian Howe, author of 13 beach novels and mother of three young adults, is killed in a hit and run car accident while jogging near her home in Nantucket. She ascends to the Beyond where she's assigned to a Person named Martha, who agrees Vivi's death was unfair. Martha allows Vivi to watch what happens below with her children, her best friend, and her ex-husband.
Martha gives Vivi the use of three "nudges" so that she might influence the outcome of events in the world of the living. Vivi discovers her children's secrets, watches the investigation of her death (headed by Chief Ed Kapenash from The Perfect Couple) and worries about a secret from her youth, fictionalized in her novel, coming to light.
Combining Elin's trademark beach scenes, mouth-watering meals, picture-perfect homes and other Nantucket landmarks with a heartfelt message — the people we lose never really leave us — Golden Girl is a beach book unlike any other.
PRAISE FOR 28 SUMMERS:—-
"This sweeping love story is Hilderbrand's best ever. . . Her stories are relatable in an aspirational way, but her attention to detail is what makes her characters feel like living, breathing people you want to know. They would never skimp on citronella candles; they would save the least creaky rocking chair for you."—Elisabeth Egan, New York Times Book Review
"Hilderbrand steers this tightly written novel with ease and skill. . . . Less a story about a secretive affair and more a tale of sweet nostalgia and fate, this title will be popular with a wide audience."—Library Journal
"In her 25th novel, Hilderbrand gets everything right and leaves her ardent fans hungry for No. 26. Hilderbrand sets the gold standard in escapist fiction."—Kirkus Reviews