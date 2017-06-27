Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fad Surfing In The Boardroom

Managing In The Age Of Instant Answers

by

Fad Surfing (n): the practice of riding the crest of the latest management panacea and then paddling out again in time to ride the next one; always absorbing for managers and lucrative for consultants; frequently disastrous for organizations.
Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics

On Sale: October 7th 1996

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 272

ISBN-13: 9780201441956

Trade Paperback
