Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fad Surfing In The Boardroom
Managing In The Age Of Instant Answers
Fad Surfing (n): the practice of riding the crest of the latest management panacea and then paddling out again in time to ride the next one; always absorbing for managers and lucrative for consultants; frequently disastrous for organizations.
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use