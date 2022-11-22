Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Mythology
Mythology

Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes

by Edith Hamilton

On Sale

Apr 9, 2012

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781455523498

Genre

Nonfiction / Social Science / Folklore & Mythology

Description

Dive into the timeless tales of gods and heroes in this bestselling A-to-Z encyclopedia detailing classic myths and legends—perfect for curious readers and academics alike.

Edith Hamilton's mythology succeeds like no other book in bringing to life for the modern reader the Greek, Roman and Norse myths that are the keystone of Western culture—the stories of gods and heroes that have inspired human creativity from antiquity to the present.

We follow the drama of the Trojan War and the wanderings of Odysseus. We hear the tales of Jason and the Golden Fleece, Cupid and Psyche, and mighty King Midas. We discover the origins of the names of the constellations. And we recognize reference points for countless works for art, literature and culture inquiry-from Freud's Oedipus complex to Wagner's Ring Cycle of operas to Eugene O'Neill's Mourning Becomes Electra

Both a reference text for scholars of all ages and a book to simply enjoy, Mythology is a classic not to be missed.
 

