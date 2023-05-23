Description

SIPPING DOM PÉRIGNON THROUGH A STRAW is an inspirational and truly intersectional memoir from global humanitarian and disability-justice advocate Eddie Ndopu—a queer, Black wheelchair user. Ndopu’s incredible story begins with his childhood being raised by a single mother fleeing Apartheid South Africa before rocketing through every boundary put in front of him—because of his disability, his ethnicity, and his sexuality—to eventually hold official positions at both the United Nations and the World Economic Forum.



Ndopu was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare degenerative motor-neuron disease, and was told that he wouldn’t live beyond age five. Now 30 years old and stronger than ever, he continues to celebrate each turn around the sun as an existential defiance of the odds. It’s not only the medical community he’s thwarted—it’s the educational one, too. Blessed with an exceptional mind and an invincible attitude to match, Ndpou fought his way through the archaic and ableist school system of his youth to eventually become the first-ever disabled African to be given a full scholarship to Oxford University. But bias exists at even the highest echelons of power and prestige—sometimes, it’s even worse.



After being so egregiously neglected at one of the top schools in the world, Ndopu realized that he would have to tear down society’s pretension of accessibility—both physical and mental—and rebuild it from scratch.



After more than a decade advocating for the rights of disadvantaged folks and a lifetime spent pushing against the limits of what is considered possible, in his memoir, SIPPING DOM PÉRIGNON THROUGH A STRAW, he wants to motivate others to do the same. Filled with paradigm-shifting stories and written in Ndopu’s beautiful, evocative prose, this memoir will inspire readers to break free of the confines of their character and demand that the world sees them in the way that they see themselves. This memoir expands the boundaries of identity and ability, proving to readers of every color, class, and ability that you can be both profoundly disabled and profoundly successful.

