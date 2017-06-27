Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Who Got Einstein's Office?

Eccentricity And Genius At The Institute For Advanced Study

by

It was home to Einstein in decline, the place where Kurt Göedel starved himself in paranoid delusion, and where J. Robert Oppenheimer rode out his political persecution in the Director's mansion. It is the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey; at one time or another, home to fourteen Nobel laureates, most of the great physicists and mathematicians of the modern era, and two of the most exciting developments in twentieth-century science—cellular automata and superstrings.Who Got Einstein's Office? tells for the first time the story of this secretive institution and of its fascinating personalities.
Genre: Nonfiction / Science

On Sale: January 22nd 1988

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 336

ISBN-13: 9780201122787

Trade Paperback
What's Inside

