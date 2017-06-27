Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Great Mambo Chicken And The Transhuman Condition

Science Slightly Over The Edge

by


Enter the gray area between overheated imagination and overheated reality, and meet a network of scientists bent on creating artificial life forms, building time machines, hatching plans for dismantling the sun, enclosing the solar system in a cosmic eggshell, and faxing human minds to the far side of the galaxy. With Ed Regis as your guide, walk the fine line between science fact and fiction on this freewheeling and riotously funny tour through some of the most serious science there is.
Genre: Nonfiction / Science

On Sale: September 18th 1991

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 320

ISBN-13: 9780201567519

Trade Paperback
