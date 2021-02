The Cabinet of Curiosities: Booktrack Edition

Booktrack Edition adds an immersive musical soundtrack to your audiobook listening experience! *



In an ancient tunnel underneath New York City a charnel house is discovered.



Inside are thirty-six bodies–all murdered and mutilated more than a century ago.



While FBI agent Pendergast investigates the old crimes, identical killings start to terrorize the city.



The nightmare has begun.



Again.



