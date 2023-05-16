Dori Sanders' Country Cooking

CONTENTS

Introduction

Visits from Aunt Vestula

A Corn-Shucking Supper

Starlight and Copper

Hog-Killing Time

Making Molasses

Picking Peaches

Wild Spring Greens

The Farm Stand Recipe Swap

Wild Honey in Springtime

The Big Eat

Box Suppers

Silver Teas

Miss Hattie's Hurricane Survival Fireplace Dinner

Family Reunions

Cooking for Northerners

Unexpected Company

Curing Sweet Potatoes

Index

Special Preview of Dori Sanders' novel Clover

C HAPTER 1

Visits from Aunt Vestula

I can't remember how Aunt Vestula traveled to our home when she came up from the South Carolina Low Country. I now know that she must have come by train, but back then we children never saw her until she walked into our front yard. Everything had to be "just so" for her visit, which meant we were all kept busy putting things in order the day of her arrival while Father went to the train station. Besides, if all ten children had gone to pick her up, there would have been no place for her to sit on the way home. So my father would go alone to get her in whatever vehicle he had at the time, and suddenly, there she'd be!

As soon as she arrived she would start unpacking the gifts she had brought. I always got a little tea set. If I hadn't broken every single piece in every single set, I would now have quite a collection. To this day I rarely drink a cup of tea without thinking of my Aunt Vestula.

Aunt Vestula's visits always brought great joy, and for good reason. She arrived well stocked not only with gifts but also with wonderful foods. You see, my Aunt Vestula cooked for the rich—the very rich.

I especially remember the seafood she would bring, carefully packed in giant wicker hampers that opened like suitcases and had handles on the side. My cousin Will Mack claims that the seafood was packed in smoking dry ice to survive the long journey. There would be mackerel and shrimp and other fish fresh from the Atlantic Ocean. Often there would be freshly shucked oysters, too. Some of the oysters were for stewing, while others were for frying, but there were always enough to make skillet oyster dressing as well.

The seafood Aunt Vestula brought with her was expensive and ever so special, so you know it was for grown-ups only. But my siblings and I didn't mind, because Aunt Vestula always made us her special "seafood" fried chicken, which marinated overnight in a mixture of buttermilk and seafood seasoning. "Still tastes just like fish," she always reminded us as she dished up the fried chicken. And it did.

Of course, in Aunt Vestula's wicker hamper there was always a great big fruitcake wrapped in heavy, brandy-soaked brown paper and stored in a decorative airtight tin. Sometimes Aunt Vestula even brought little lemon-filled cookies baked in cups made from brown paper bags. We would eat the little pielike cookies and then lick every crumb from those brown-paper-bag cups.

Our mother later made those same cookies. She'd save every little brown paper bag that survived a trip from the store still clean enough to be used for baking. Usually the ones that survived had carried only a few tacks or some dried seeds. Mama would cut the tops off the bags and use them to line muffin tins for those delicious lemon cookies.

When I remember all the food that Aunt Vestula brought and the way she so carefully packed it, I think that the plantation owners for whom she worked must have been some kind of good to her. You see, it was only through their generosity that she could have brought us all those wonderful foods.

But you must also know that Aunt Vestula worked at a time when the "pay and tote" system was in effect. It was just a little Southern thing. "Pay" was the amount of money you received for your services, "tote" was the extra food you carried home to your own family. Cooks during that time always prepared a little bit more food than necessary for the family they worked for. That way they were guaranteed to have some food to tote home. They simply added a little more sugar to the pound than necessary. It wasn't considered stealing; it was understood as part of their wages.

After Aunt Vestula passed out presents to the children, my mama would join her in the kitchen to unpack those hampers full of food. It didn't seem to bother our mama in the least that Aunt Vestula took over when she visited. When Aunt Vestula was in residence, the kitchen belonged to her. My mama was her helper. Aunt Vestula would cook, give orders, and nearly always complain that my mama's eggbeater was of no account and that even peach switches could beat egg whites better.

So the women cooked. And cooked. Sliding pots and pans across the smooth surface of the wood-burning stove, laughing and remembering, they'd talk about the food they'd cooked for quilting bees and corn shuckings and hog killings. They'd recall the most recent box supper and plan for the next silver tea. For these two women, food—and the joy it brought when shared with family and friends—was truly the center of their lives. For many farm women, it still is. Some things time does not change.

THE RECIPES

Cool Cucumber Soup

"Smells Like Sunday" Chicken Fricassee with Meatballs

Aunt Vestula's Little Noodles

Sauteed Shad Roe with Onions and Garlic

Aunt Vestula's "Chicken into Seafood" Seasoning Blend

Batter-Fried Frog Legs

Baked Cucumber Slices

Turnip Slaw

Skillet Crackling Bread

Watermelon and Cantaloupe with Brandy

Pecan Pie with Black Walnut Crust

COOL CUCUMBER SOUP

Serves 4

I'm so entrenched in the past, I often hesitate to pull my sister's food processor down from the pantry shelf, and instead hand-mix many recipe ingredients. For some reason, they just seem to taste better that way. For this delicious, cooling summer soup, there is no better "processor" than a half-gallon Ball Mason jar, which you can use as a mixer just like Aunt Vestula did.

2 cucumbers, roughly chopped

4 cups buttermilk

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley

⅛ teaspoon ground white pepper, or to taste

Place all the ingredients in a clean, sterilized ½-gallon glass jar. Screw the lid on firmly and shake vigorously to blend. Refrigerate until well chilled, at least 1 hour. Shake the jar again just before serving.

"SMELLS LIKE SUNDAY" CHICKEN FRICASSEE WITH MEATBALLS

Serves 4

Like many of our family recipes, this one was created out of the need to stretch ingredients. One day when there was just a little chicken and even less ground beef in the house, Aunt Vestula decreed that the two should be cooked together to make a meal large enough for the family. The resulting wonderfully tasty dish smelled just like Sunday dinner, but it wasn't, because on Sundays we always made sure to have enough of either chicken or meat. But it is still one of my absolute favorite ways to cook chicken.

1 ½ pounds boneless chicken thighs, skin removed

¾ cup plus 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

4 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup chopped onion

8 to 10 meatballs (page 7)

½ cup chicken stock

⅓ cup dry white wine

1. Wash the chicken and pat it dry. In a shallow baking pan, combine ¾ cup flour and the salt, pepper, oregano, thyme, and, if desired, garlic powder and mix well. Dredge the chicken thighs in this mixture to coat, shaking off any excess seasoned flour.

2. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the chicken and brown on both sides, about 4 minutes per side. Remove and set aside.

3. Pour off the oil from the skillet, leaving only a thin layer. Add the chopped onion and saute over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the 2 teaspoons of flour and blend well.

4. Return the chicken to the skillet, add the meatballs, stock, and wine, and stir gently to blend. Cover and braise over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 45 minutes or until the chicken and meatballs are cooked through. Adjust seasoning and serve with rice or little noodles (page 9).

MEATBALLS

Makes 8 to 10

½ cup bread crumbs

3 tablespoons milk

½ pound lean ground beef

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 small onion, chopped

⅛ teaspoon poultry seasoning (optional)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1. In a large bowl, combine the bread crumbs and milk and mix well. Add the beef, salt, pepper, onion, and poultry seasoning and mix until well combined. Form the mixture into balls about 1 ½ inches in diameter.

2. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the meatballs in a single layer and cook, turning occasionally, until well browned on all sides, about 7 to 8 minutes. Remove from the skillet, drain on paper towels, and add to the chicken fricassee as directed in step 4, previous page.

Christmas Decorations Aunt Vestula decorated our house for the holidays with the same ritualistic fervor as when she cooked. She would get my daddy to cut a perfect, cone-shaped cedar tree and bring it into the living room. First she placed a wisp of field cotton near the base of each branch. Nobody else in Filbert, South Carolina, put their cotton on the tree that way. Everybody else put it on the outer tips of the branches, but Aunt Vestula tucked it all the way down by the trunk. Next she went outdoors and gathered small branches from other cedar trees, choosing those with the most dusty, silvery-blue cedar berries. She would tie these little branches onto the tree, along with pinecones and some sprigs of holly with glossy, spiky leaves and bright red berries. Then she would take short lengths of old, used lace—never longer than a yard—and drape them over a few branches. She would cover the ends of the lace with big bows made of white crepe paper, shredding the streamers that trailed from the bows with a fork to make ribbons. For the finishing touch, Aunt Vestula polished dried honey locust pods to a beautiful mahogany color, threaded them onto a string and festooned the branches with them. My sister Virginia follows this tradition to this day. Aunt Vestula placed additional sprays of cedar branches, pinecones, and holly with berries all over the house—on and above the mantle, in every window, and even in small wooden kegs. Finally, Aunt Vestula tied streamers cut from crisply starched gingham and calico cloth around the stair railings, with bows attached here and there from top to bottom, a custom she brought from South Carolina's Low Country where she worked. Only then was the house ready for the holidays.

AUNT VESTULA'S LITTLE NOODLES

Serves 4

Our Aunt Vestula used to make these tiny butter-fried noodles to serve under her chicken fricassee with meatballs. You can try them with any kind of stew dish, though.

2 large eggs

¾ cup water

⅛ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1. In a medium bowl, combine the eggs, water, nutmeg, salt, and pepper. Using a wire whisk, mix together until well blended. Add the flour in three parts, whisking until smooth after each addition.

2. In a medium saucepan, bring about 1 ½ quarts of water to a boil over high heat. Add salt to taste. Pour the noodle batter into a colander, hold the colander over the boiling water, and press the batter through the holes of the colander with a wooden spoon until all the batter has been pressed through.

3. Cook until the noodles rise to the surface, about 5 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove the noodles to a large bowl filled with ice water to stop them from cooking further. As soon as the noodles are cool, drain them well.

4. In a skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the noodles and cook, stirring constantly, until lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Serve immediately.

SAUTEED SHAD ROE WITH ONIONS AND GARLIC

Serves 4

When Aunt Vestula visited in the spring, my parents were sure to buy some shad roe, although as children we weren't allowed to eat any because it was so expensive.

Shad roe usually comes in pairs of roe sacs that hold the tiny, delicate eggs. When preparing the sacs, be very careful not to break the membrane and release the eggs.

3 pairs shad roe

¼ cup milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons white cornmeal

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, halved, then thinly sliced

1 tablespoon finely chopped garlic

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1. In a shallow baking dish, combine the milk, salt, and pepper and mix well. In a second shallow baking dish, combine the cornmeal and flour and mix well. Dip the roe first into the milk mixture, then into the cornmeal mixture, coating all sides.

2. In a heavy skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Add the roe and cook on one side until golden-brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Carefully turn the roe and cook for 2 to 3 minutes more. Cover the pan and continue to cook until the roe is cooked through and shows clear, about 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a warm plate.

3. In the same skillet, heat the remaining oil until hot but not smoking. Add the onions and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, for an additional minute. Add the lemon juice, stir to blend well, and spoon the mixture over the roe. Serve immediately.

AUNT VESTULA'S "CHICKEN INTO SEAFOOD" SEASONING BLEND

Makes about ½ cup

Somehow this particular combination of herbs and spices always made chicken taste just like seafood to us children. Even if it doesn't have the same effect for you, it will surely make your chicken delicious.

2 tablespoons finely crushed bay leaves

5 tablespoons celery salt

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ½ teaspoons ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground red pepper

½ teaspoon ground mace

Combine all the ingredients, mix well, and store in an airtight half-pint Ball Mason jar. If stored in a cool, dark place, the seasoning blend will keep for at least 1 month. To use, marinate chicken in buttermilk overnight, then rub well with the seasoning blend and fry using your usual method or the recipe for Buttermilk Southern Fried Chicken on page 135.

BATTER-FRIED FROG LEGS

Serves 4

Yes, this recipe does serve four, because frog legs are really rich. When I was a child, my daddy and brothers would catch frogs in the streams and creeks around our farm. With our large family, though, they seldom caught enough for everyone, so we pulled straws for the chance to share the legs.

8 frog legs

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 cup lukewarm water

1 cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt, or to taste

½ teaspoon ground white pepper, or to taste

½ cup shortening or vegetable oil for frying

1. In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the lukewarm water and allow to stand for 3 or 4 minutes. Add the flour, salt, and pepper and beat until thoroughly mixed. Let the batter stand at room temperature for about 1 ½ hours.

2. Wash the frog legs well in cold water, then use a sharp knife to peel the skin from the legs. (It should strip off easily, like a glove.) Place the skinned legs in a medium saucepan, pour enough boiling water into the pan to cover the legs, then drain at once and pat dry with paper towels.

3. In a large, heavy skillet, heat the shortening or oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. Dip the frog legs in the batter, turning to coat well, and fry until golden-brown and cooked through, about 4 to 6 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve immediately.

BAKED CUCUMBER SLICES

Serves 4

We didn't have a refrigerator in our house when I was young. In fact, I was grown before we even got electricity. So raw salads with mayonnaise or other dressings were not common. Instead, uncooked vegetables were usually marinated in vinegar. We tended to cook most vegetables, though, including cucumbers. You can use this recipe for squash, too. If you do, it would greatly please one of my brothers, who loves what he calls "squashy casserole."

4 medium cucumbers

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup croutons, finely crushed, or 1 cup herbed bread crumbs

3 green onions (including green part), finely chopped

1. Preheat oven to 450° F.

2. Cut both ends off the cucumbers. Stand them on end and, with a sharp knife, cut a thin slice from each side to remove the skin and make the cucumber "square." Cut the cucumbers lengthwise into slices about ¼ inch thick. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and set aside.

3. Place the olive oil in a large, shallow baking pan. Dip the cucumber slices into the oil to cover lightly, then dip into the crushed croutons or bread crumbs to coat evenly, shaking off any excess crumbs.

4. Pour the oil out of the baking pan, leaving a thin coating, and lay the cucumber slices in the pan. Bake until tender and golden-brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Turn with a spatula and cook until the other side is also browned, about 5 to 7 minutes more.

5. Remove the cucumber slices from the oven, drain well on paper towels, sprinkle with the chopped green onions, and serve hot.

TURNIP SLAW

Serves 4 to 6

With turnips, as with many other vegetables, it's either feast or famine, and you struggle to serve them in different ways when they are abundant. I find this recipe a delightful change from standard salads, and it works so well during the winter months when you definitely need a little salad.

3 or 4 medium turnips

2 stalks celery

2 green onions, with bottoms trimmed but green parts left on

½ cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

⅛ teaspoon salt, or to taste

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

2 tablespoons capers, drained

1 teaspoon chopped fresh sage

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Peel the turnips and cut first into quarters, then into very thin strips. Place in a medium saucepan, add enough water to cover, and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Blanch until just tender, 2 to 3 minutes, drain, and set aside in a large bowl.

2. Slice the celery and green onions at a sharp angle and as thinly as possible. Add to the bowl of turnips.

3. In a medium bowl, combine the buttermilk, oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Mix until smooth. Add the capers, sage, and parsley and stir gently. Pour this dressing over the turnip mixture, toss gently, and serve.

The Christmas Give Aunt Vestula and my grandparents provided us with many traditions. One of my favorites was the "Christmas give." By this tradition, you knocked on your friends' doors during the Christmas season, and as soon as the door opened a crack, you yelled, "Christmas give!" Sometimes children would yell it out as soon as they heard someone coming to answer the door, but by the rules you were supposed to wait until the door began to open. Anyway, nine times out of ten you could beat the person who opened the door—they wanted you to be first so they could invite you in. Then they had to offer you the "Christmas give." For the visiting grown-ups this meant thick slices of cake and sassafras tea or wild persimmon beer; for the children it was usually a little handful from a basket of fruits and nuts and candy kept near the door throughout the Christmas season. This little farm-country tradition always made Christmas more fun.

SKILLET CRACKLING BREAD

Serves 4 to 6, but in some households only 1

In Southern families, crackling (don't say the "g") bread is a favorite. You must have at least a cake or two of it during the winter season. For those who don't know, cracklings are chewy nuggets of baconlike fresh hog meat. Many stores sell cracklings these days, but you can also make your own by cooking half a pound of salt pork or thick slab bacon in a heavy cast-iron skillet over medium heat until it has rendered all its fat, about ten minutes. The crisp, browned bits that remain after draining the fat are the cracklings. In this recipe for crackling bread, you can substitute chicken cracklings, which you can make by following the directions in "Stretching the Meat" (page 58).

Crackling bread is great when served with turnip or mustard greens, because you want something with a little bite to go with the rich bread.

1 ½ cups white or yellow cornmeal

1 ¼ cups milk

1 egg

3 teaspoons baking powder

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ cup cracklings

1. Preheat oven to 450° F.

2. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients and beat thoroughly. Pour into a large, well-greased cast-iron skillet and bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until golden-brown. Remove from oven and serve hot.

WATERMELON AND CANTALOUPE WITH BRANDY

Serves 6

I must confess, it was only recently that I tried this recipe. I grew up thinking that if you mixed watermelon with any form of alcohol it would be a deadly combination. A lot of people in our area still think this. This recipe is not from my Aunt Vestula or from my mother. I concocted it because I remembered that Aunt Vestula once sprinkled a little brandy over pieces of watermelon in a bowl, ate the watermelon, and lived.

4 cups watermelon cubes, seeds removed